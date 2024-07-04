5 Next 1000x Crypto Contenders to Buy for Big Gains

The crypto market is marching ahead again, and traders are on the hunt for the next tokens that could deliver massive gains. There are many contenders, but only a few outstanding tokens have the potential to shoot for the moon and reward early investors with overnight millions.

We’ve scoped out the most promising new tokens hitting exchanges this summer—keep reading to find 5 coins that could deliver 1,000x gains.

PlayDoge

PlayDoge is a new play-to-earn crypto game with the potential to reach hundreds of millions of players around the world soon after its launch. It blends the ultra-popular Tamagotchi companion pet game—which sold more than 82 million units at its peak in the 1990s—with the doge meme and puts it all in a mobile-friendly format that’s accessible to first-time crypto gamers.

With PlayDoge, players can earn $PLAY tokens by taking care of their virtual doge and bringing it on 20 video game-inspired side adventures. Players can then spend their $PLAY on in-game upgrades, giving them even more opportunities to capture more $PLAY.

Demand for the $PLAY token is sky-high during the PlayDoge presale because only players who own tokens will qualify for rewards. The presale has sold more than $5.35 million worth of $PLAY so far and is giving investors a chance to buy at a discounted price of just $0.00515. Even better, PlayDoge presale investors can stake their tokens to earn 110% APY rewards.

PlayDoge has been called the next 100x crypto by analysts like Jacob ‘Crypto’ Bury, and we think it could shoot even higher after launch. Don’t miss this chance to buy $PLAY before the presale sells out.

Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained is another exciting token blending a popular meme with high-demand utility. This project is building a Layer-2 blockchain for Ethereum, similar to Base, Optimism, and Polygon. It promises to process transactions 100x faster than Ethereum and dramatically cut fees for users, making it a potential hub for future meme coin development.

Pepe Unchained is attracting investors to its Layer-2 by offering exceptionally high staking rewards for its $PEPU token. During the presale, investors can earn 879% APY—a great way to fill your bags and increase your potential return when $PEPU hits exchanges.

Demand for the $PEPU token has been overwhelming during the first 2 weeks of the presale, with Pepe Unchained selling more than $2.1 million worth of coins. Analysts like Matthew Perry have been heaping praise on Pepe Unchained, pointing out to followers that it could be the biggest Layer-2 on Ethereum yet.

Right now, $PEPU is on sale at a discounted price of only $0.0082267. This is a massive opportunity that investors can’t afford to miss—join the presale and buy $PEPU today before the next price increase.

OPZ

OPZ is a new, first-of-its-kind decentralized crypto wallet and decentralized exchange powered by AI. It’s introducing multiple new innovations into how users store and manage their crypto, which could make it one of the most important projects of the next crypto bull run.

With OPZ, users get a secure and flexible crypto wallet with a built-in dApp browser and token swap. These are wrapped together with an AI assistant, which can help users manage their investments, spot trading opportunities, and move money between their wallets at the lowest cost. OPZ is also creating an NFC-chipped card, which will enable $OPZ token holders to connect to dApps with just a tap.

The OPZ presale has raised more than $580,000 in $OPZ token sales just days after going live, demonstrating that investors are excited about the wallet’s potential. For a limited time, early investors in the OPZ presale can claim a token bonus when they buy $OPZ. They can also stake their tokens for up to 97% APY.

Purple Brett

Purple Brett is a simple Solana meme coin, but one with the potential to deliver a massive pump after launch. This token combines the popularity of Brett—the largest meme coin on Ethereum Layer-2 network Base—with the popularity of the Solana blockchain for meme trading.

Purple Brett’s $PURRETT token already launched on Solana and is listed for trading on centralized exchanges like MEXC, Poloniex, Bitget, and more. Within minutes of hitting the market, $PURRETT exploded more than 150x before falling sharply back to earth. In the way of popular meme coins, though, we think that initial pump was just a warm-up for what’s coming next.

$PURRETT has an ultra-low market cap of just $24,000, so a spike in demand could send this token rocketing to the moon and beyond. This is a high-risk, high-reward meme coin that we think could deliver massive gains for traders who are willing to get out before its pump collapses.

Base Dawgz

Base Dawgz is a multi-chain meme coin launching simultaneously on Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. It’s able to ‘base jump’ effortlessly between networks, enabling investors and traders to quickly move value throughout the crypto ecosystem.

That has huge implications for Base Dawgz’s utility, since it could become one of the most important tokens for cross-chain interoperability. In addition, the multi-chain design of the $DAWGZ token enables it to benefit from growth in any of these networks—it doesn’t matter whether Solana surpasses Ethereum or whether Base beats Avalanche. If you think the crypto market as a whole will grow, then it’s reasonable to be bullish on $DAWGZ.

That potential hasn’t gone unnoticed by investors. The Base Dawgz presale has sold more than $2.3 million worth of $DAWGZ in its first weeks, an impressive start to the ICO. Base Dawgz has also deputized its investors to hype the token, promising an airdrop of $DAWGZ tokens for anyone who reshares content from the Base Dawgz X account.

$DAWGZ is on sale now for only $0.00581, a deeply discounted price that enables early investors to lock in the biggest gains after launch. The $DAWGZ price is set to go up soon, so don’t wait to join the Base Dawgz presale today.