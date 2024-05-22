5 Cryptos to Buy Ahead of Ethereum ETF Approval

Excitement is building in the crypto community as a spot Ethereum ETF edges closer to approval in the US.

If one (or more) of these ETFs is approved, it could lead to billions of dollars in institutional investment flowing into the crypto ecosystem.

In this article, we’ll explore five cryptos that could be worth buying ahead of a potential ETH ETF approval this week.

1. Ethereum (ETH)

It’s only natural that Ethereum’s native ETH token tops this list.

Currently trading around $3,760 after soaring over 23% in the past few days, a spot ETH ETF approval could send the token rocketing even higher.

As the base asset for a regulated ETF product, ETH would likely see a surge in demand from institutional investors finally able to gain direct exposure.

Top funds may decide to allocate millions (if not billions) to these ETFs, which would put upward pressure on price.

And this likely wouldn’t be just a short-term trend.

With money flooding Ethereum’s ecosystem and growing adoption of DeFi and Web3 apps, ETH’s market cap could soar.

So, while it may not have the “moonshot” potential of other cryptos on our list, Ethereum is still a solid asset that could bring in serious gains over the long term.

2. Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)

While a spot Ethereum ETF would directly boost ETH, it could also spark interest in the meme coin space.

One project that might benefit from this trend is Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE).

As a multi-chain token deployable across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and more, Dogeverse is primed to attract attention if an ETH ETF leads to a new bull cycle.

Its unique position spanning multiple blockchains would make it an appealing diversification play.

Dogeverse is also in a wildly successful presale that has raised over $15 million so far.

Not only that, but token holders can receive estimated annual yields of 53% simply for holding DOGEVERSE long-term.

This combination of presale success, multi-chain capabilities, and staking rewards has sparked excitement from investors.

And with DOGEVERSE tokens on offer for just $0.00031, now could be the perfect time to get in on the action before the price potentially soars post-listing.

3. Uniswap (UNI)

As the leading DEX on Ethereum, Uniswap (UNI) stands to benefit greatly if a spot ETH ETF is approved.

Firstly, an ETF approval would drive institutional money into Ethereum’s ecosystem.

This would immediately boost Uniswap’s liquidity and trading volumes, given that it is one of the primary venues for swapping ERC-20 tokens.

The increased activity would also generate higher fees for UNI holders who govern the protocol.

As usage grows, so too could the token’s value.

Additionally, regulatory clarity around a spot ETH ETF could help legitimize Ethereum in the eyes of major funds.

Few platforms are better positioned than Uniswap to capitalize on this new wave of interest.



For those reasons, Uniswap’s native UNI token could be a crypto to consider in the days and weeks ahead.

4. 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC)

The 99Bitcoins platform is all about making crypto education accessible and rewarding.

Their new 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC) embodies that mission by incentivizing learning through a new “Learn-to-Earn” model.

And the project would likely receive a major boost from spot ETH ETF approval.

With billions flowing into the Ethereum ecosystem, 99BTC could gain increased visibility as one of the ecosystem’s top educational tokens.

The liquidity could attract tons of investors looking to upskill their knowledge and earn rewards.

Importantly, 99Bitcoins Token already has a thriving presale fueling early growth – but the launch of an ETH ETF could kick things into a different gear.

Over $1.5 million in funding has been raised through the presale so far, with 99BTC tokens available to buy for $0.00106.

Given this low entry price and the potential for bullish conditions post-ETF approval, 99BTC could be the next big thing in crypto education.

5. Arbitrum (ARB)

As Ethereum’s adoption rises on the back of a potential spot ETF approval, scaling solutions like Arbitrum (ARB) will become more important.

Offering lower fees and higher transaction throughput, Arbitrum’s Layer-2 rollup already handles over 50 million transactions per month.

An ETF going live in the US could quickly overwhelm Ethereum’s base layer without scalable alternatives like Arbitrum in place.

This dynamic creates the perfect environment for ARB’s price to increase.

More investment pouring into Ethereum dApps means greater demand for Arbitrum’s scaling capabilities.

Combine that with the recent Dencun upgrade that massively reduced Layer-2 costs, and Arbitrum looks set to become even more critical in a post-Ethereum ETF world.