5 Cryptocurrencies With Potential to 10X This Year

With the Bitcoin halving taking place three months ago, the clock is ticking for crypto’s next bull market rally.

Projects across the board will benefit, but investing in the right one could yield massive returns.

Therefore, we have compiled a list of the best five cryptos with 10x potential. Let’s get started.

Base Dawgz

There’s no denying that meme coins have stolen the limelight in 2024.

But as the sector matures, increasingly sophisticated projects are emerging and providing more upside potential.

Base Dawgz is one of those.

It’s a multichain meme coin available on Base, Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche.

This ubiquitous accessibility lays the foundations for massive community growth.

There’s also a refer-and-earn scheme that helps expand its community.

Users can generate a referral code on the project’s website and then earn a 10% commission on each successful presale referral.

The combination of multichain availability and focus on community growth is a big distinction from other meme coins.

As such, Base Dawgz has hit the ground running.

It is currently in its presale and has raised $2.3 million so far.

The current Base Dawgz presale price is $0.00581, but this will rise in five days.

Pepe

Given Base Dawgz’s early stage and exciting use case, there’s no surprise it holds 10x potential.

However, readers may be surprised to find Pepe on this list, considering its colossal $4.5 billion valuation.

But Pepe is proving this cycle’s blue-chip meme coin by many metrics.

For instance, it has significantly outpaced Dogecoin and Shiba Inu this year.

Currently, PEPE is up 527%, while DOGE is up 79%, and SHIB is up 117%.

And there’s no sign of things slowing down for the frog-themed token.

It currently has the largest trading volume out of the trio, indicating that it continues to captivate investors.

In the last cycle, Dogecoin peaked at an $80 billion market cap, so there’s every chance Pepe could reach $45 billion during this cycle, which would equal a 10x from its current price.

Pepe is trading at $0.00001076, down 6.5% today, 15% this week, and 30% this month.

Stacks

With the Bitcoin halving and Bitcoin spot ETF launches in the rearview mirror, it’s just a matter of time until the next BTC price rally.

While the market leader certainly has 2-3x potential this cycle, related cryptocurrencies could provide outsized returns.

This is where Stacks comes in.

It is a Bitcoin layer 2 blockchain with smart contact functionality.

This means it’s faster and cheaper than Bitcoin, and developers can build decentralized applications and launch tokens on top of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The project’s native cryptocurrency, STX, has a $2.3 billion market cap.

While that’s a lot higher than presales like Base Dawgz, its robust use case could easily propel it to a $23 billion market cap.

That’s less than 2% of Bitcoin’s current market cap, and factoring in BTC’s expected price growth, it could work significantly lower.

STX is currently priced at $1.59, down 5.7% today, 7.4% this week, and 16.4% this month.

PlayDoge

Although there’s a strong case for Pepe and Stacks to 10x, many investors prefer to buy in from the ground floor.

As such, presale projects like PlayDoge often prove fan favorites.

PlayDoge is a Play-to-Earn meme coin. It brings the retro zeitgeist of the 1990s Tamagotchi game and spices things up with cutting-edge P2E dynamics.

For P2E enthusiasts, fans of Tamagotchi, and value-seeking investors, this project is not one to be missed.

Like the original Tamagotchi, PlayDoge users will care for a virtual pet, ensuring it is happy and healthy.

In return, they’ll earn XP points, which will push them up the project’s leaderboard and provide them with $PLAY tokens.

But here’s the caveat: They must hold $PLAY to receive rewards.

The token can also be used for staking and making in-game purchases.

With a memetic pull and innate utilities, the PlayDoge presale has much to be excited about and could well 10x after launching on exchanges.

Render

Render is another top 30 cryptocurrency and is currently the largest AI token.

As with Pepe and Stacks, investors should not be deterred by RNDR’s large market cap.

With its juncture as the largest AI token, its price will likely grow as the AI crypto narrative heats up.

And not only that, but many analysts regard Render as the Nvidia of crypto, a remarkable title given Nvidia’s $3 trillion market cap.

The market cap of Nvidia is 100X the market cap of ALL AI Cryptos combined 🤯



The opportunity size for $RENDER, the Nvidia of crypto, is enormous ⭕️🤖👑 pic.twitter.com/C6V8YCmmGd — Rendoshi Research ⭕️ (@Rendoshi1) June 10, 2024

Render is a decentralized network that provides power for computationally intensive tasks like training AI models and rendering graphics.

This is a huge boon for developers, enabling them to tap into a vast network of computational power without upfront cost. It also tackles issues like rights management, network scalability, and efficient infrastructure.

It is currently priced at $7.2, down 5.7% today, 3.1% this week, and 28% this month.

Currently, Render holds a $2.7 billion market cap and a $120 million 24-hour trading volume, up 18% today.