5 Best Solana Meme Coins to Buy Now

The Solana meme coin ecosystem has proven dominant in 2024, with many projects outperforming the broader crypto market.

In fact, Solana has seen so much interest that its leading wallet, Phantom, has just reached the number three spot in the Apple App Store’s “Utility” section, only behind Google and Google Chrome.

Indeed, with the network continuing to gain notoriety, traders are presented with tremendous opportunity.

Therefore, this article delves into the top five Solana meme coins to buy now. We examine factors like use cases, market trends, analyst opinions, and price data. So let’s get started.

Sealana

Our top pick of Solana meme coins to buy now is Sealana. Currently undergoing a presale, Sealana features a standout narrative and cultural understanding beyond any other SOL meme coin.

Inspired by South Park, Sealana is a foul-mouthed seal pursuing meme coin riches. He lives in his mom’s basement and hopes to trade his way to a new Lambo.

The witty references to crypto’s rags-to-riches mentality have struck a chord with investors, causing the presale to raise over $2 million so far. It’s also worth noting that the Sealana total raise is surging rapidly, with over $500K coming in the last three days.

Adding to the excitement, other Solana presale tokens, such as Book of Meme, Slerf, and Slothana, performed exceptionally well after launching on the open market. This sets a bullish precedent for the new seal-themed token.

Visit Sealana Presale

Dogeverse

With thousands of meme coins on the market, standing out with a unique narrative is crucial, and that’s precisely what Dogeverse intends to do.

Dogeverse will be the first doge-themed cryptocurrency to go multichain. Alongside launching on Solana, Dogeverse will harness Wormhole and Portal Bridge’s cross-chain technology to launch on Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, BSC, and Polygon.

This provides an advantage that no other Solana meme coin has, protecting from the ever-changing whim of crypto users migrating between networks.

What’s more, it opens the floodgates to a much broader on-chain community, bolstering the tokens’ notoriety and potential to attract liquidity.

Dogeverse is currently in the closing stages of its ICO, having raised over $15 million so far. This makes it one of the hottest presales of 2024 and lays the way for an explosive IEO.

Visit Dogeverse Presale

Dogwifhat

Dogwifhat is Solana’s largest meme coin by market cap. Essentially, this makes WIF a beta play on SOL, meaning it will likely track SOL’s performance but with more volatile swings in each direction.

Currently, WIF is trading at a deep discount from its March ATH, presenting an opportunity for new buyers to enter ahead of its next leg up.

It is currently priced at $2.68, and it’s up 8.8% today, down 13.5% this week, down 2.4% this month, and down 44% from its 31 March ATH.

Esteemed Solana community member Ansem recently made a bullish prediction for WIF, speculating that its price will reclaim its ATH by the end of May. He noted that it is gearing up to break from a consolidation zone, a move that is typically followed by expansion.

Adding to Dogwifhat’s bullish outlook, trader Imagyn highlighted that it holds the same trading volume as Dogecoin despite a much lower market cap. According to the trader, this could present significant upside potential for WIF.

Popcat

Another Solana meme coin with a clear narrative that could spell big gains is Popcat.

Popcat has two things in its favor, both hinting at a bright future.

Firstly, it is the largest cat-themed cryptocurrency by market cap. Should the meme coin market’s attention shift from dogs to cats, Popcat would significantly benefit.

Furthermore, Popcat is the largest Solana meme coin yet to be listed on Binance. This means that if the tier-one exchange wants to expand its exposure to Solana, then Popcat is likely the next choice for a listing.

As seen with other Solana meme coins like Dogwifhat and Bonk, this could translate to huge upside potential.

Popcat is currently priced at $0.3821. It is up 10.6% today, down 18% this week, and up 172% this month.

It holds a $374 million market cap and a $48 million 24-hour trading volume, down 25% today.

Michi

While Popcat is spearheading the cat-themed narrative on Solana, it is not the only cat token to gain momentum. Cat in a dogs world is another, but one that is backed for big gains is Michi.

Michi is favored by leading Solana community members like Ansem, who recently tipped it as his second “highest probability 10x play of this cycle,” only behind Dogwifhat.

Michi features a picture of a cat standing up, and its website says that this is “the most memeable cat on the internet.”

The project also invites users to participate in its built-in web app, making their own Michi memes where they modify the original image with accessories and clothing.

Currently, MICHI is trading at $0.3633, up 5.9% today, 27% this week, and 618% this month. It holds a $203 million market cap and a $28.7 million 24-hour trading volume, down 26%.