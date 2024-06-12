3 festivals in a single weekend on art and new technologies in Lugano in the Canton Ticino (Switzerland)

Lugano, Svizzera, June 12th, 2024, Chainwire

This year Lugano triples the offer of festivals linked to new technologies. After the experiences of past years, the time had come to provide some vertical content for the different communities and the different interests linked to the world of digital avant-garde.

On 14 and 15 June 2024 in Lugano there will be:

NFT fest: dedicated to Web3 communities, and to fans of NFTs in all its multifaceted forms;

TECH fest: focused on the world of start-ups, investors and the latest technological innovations;

WUF: acronym for “We Understand the Future”, a vertical format on new art forms linked to the latest technologies.

All of which forms the Lugano Digital Weekend, which will spread across the entire city and the Canton Ticino.

Thanks to the collaboration between FFS and Lugano Living Lab (the city’s digital laboratory), entry tickets to events will also be valid as transport tickets on public transport within the entire Arcobaleno fare community for the duration of their validity. Tickets can be booked at www.nft-fest.com. Participants will thus have the opportunity to easily reach Lugano from all over Ticino using the public transport network for FREE.

The epicenter of the various festivals will be the town hall and its Piazza della Riforma (main city square). Inside the courtyard of the municipal building there will be keynotes and podcasts from industry representatives and major influencers. And like last year, it will also be an opportunity to discuss and “clash” on the various sensitive and important, and sometimes divisive, topics that concern technological innovation.

Above all, there will be space for innovations and the city will anticipate some strategic activities undertaken to facilitate the re-location of technological start-ups in the area.

Dozens of side-events in those days, in a city that stands out for its vibrant activity in the month of June. At the gates of summer, on the lake, with a Mediterranean climate, schools just finished and lots of people around the city.

Michele Foletti, mayor of Lugano declares “The courage demonstrated several times by the city of Lugano inspires new initiatives on technological innovation and artistic avant-garde in the digital world. We are proud to involve more and more people in our territory, which today is talked about in the world”.

Roberto Gorini, organizer of NFT fest and TECH fest reiterates that “Lugano demonstrates once again that it firmly believes in new technologies, and in the ecosystem that this industry brings. In fact, we remember that Lugano was the first city in the world to equip itself with its own cryptocurrency for payments, its own wallet, its own confederated and institutional blockchain, several incubators for startups and various training courses dedicated to companies, individuals and to the world of business”.

SPONSOR AND RAPRESENTED OPERATORS:

ICP, Polygon, Tether, Cardano, Binance, Bitget, OKX, 1inch, BGA, Intraverse, Noku, Original

OFFICIAL MEDIA PARTNERS:

The Cryptonomist, Chainwire, Cointelegraph, Money

PLAN:

Opening from 10.00am to 7.00pm.

Friday 14 June 2024:

Strat-Up and Investors will meet for the Lugano Incubator event at 10:00 and some start-ups will be selected for the financing path promoted by the Municipality of Lugano, SUPSI and Dfinity;

from 10:00 to 19:00 you can listen to various speeches, in the two Main Stage and Podcast Lounge stations on topics such as new technologies, investors, and fashion.

Saturday 15 June 2024:

At 10:00 the Municipality of Lugano, together with institutional partners and foundations of the blockchain panorama, will be protagonists of an exclusive event, in which the city and the main partners will reveal important initiatives dedicated to the development of the crypto ecosystem;

from 10:00 to 19:00 various speeches will alternate in the two Main Stage and Podcast Lounge stations on topics such as NFTs, art, gaming and new technologies.

PARTIES:

ALL-Star Gala Dinner – June 14th at 8pm

Institutional VC Lunch – June 15th at 12.30pm

Bored Lugano Party – June 15th at 7pm

Rarity Party – Casino Lugano – 15 June at 11pm

USers can can book and follow the detailed agenda of the Lugano Digital Weekend here:

http://slides.by/lugano-digital-weekend

