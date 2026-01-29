21Shares launches JitoSOL-based Solana staking ETP in the European market

Digital asset investment firm, 21Shares, has announced on Thursday the launch of Jito Staked SOL ETP (JSOL) to provide European investors with exchange-traded access to JitoSOL and its liquid staking rewards within the Solana ecosystem.

According to the 21Shares announcement, JSOL was issued by 21Shares AG and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. The announcement revealed that Jito Staked SOL ETP will trade under the tickers JSOL NA in U.S dollars and JSOL FP in euros. 21Shares said the ETP will provide investors with a controlled, transparent way to gain exposure to JitoSOL, with a total expense ratio of 0.99%.

21Shares stated that JSOL will enable investors to access JitoSOL through their current bank or broker, which combines exposure to the Solana market with the increased profits of liquid staking in an open, exchange-traded structure. The product will also allow holders to retain full exposure to Solana’s price, while also receiving traditional staking incentives and additional income from transaction fees and network prioritization.

Alistair Byas-Perry, VP and Head of EU Investments and Capital Markets at 21shares, commented that JSOL ETP is designed to allow investors to access one of the most well-known Solana liquid-staked tokens through their current brokers.

“JitoSOL is an efficient way to stake SOL, maximising yield while ensuring liquidity for institutional players. By launching the world’s first JitoSOL ETP, 21shares is offering investors solutions to participate fully in the Solana ecosystem’s growth.” -Alistair Byas-Perry, VP and Head of EU Investments and Capital Markets at 21shares.

Brian Smith, President of the Jito Foundation, also revealed that JitoSOL was created from scratch.

The launch of Jito Staked SOL ETP comes as Solana has emerged as one of the few blockchain networks where real-world economic activity operates at scale.

According to 21Shares, the network is positioned as production-grade financial infrastructure and a competitive rival to Ethereum due to its high throughput and low transaction costs. This has enabled live payments, trading, and an expanding spectrum of institutional and tokenization use cases.

Building on this momentum, Solana has become the go-to platform for tokenization and institutional payments. Firms such as Visa, PayPal, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan have utilized the SOL for US-dollar payments and tokenized fund issuance, attracted by its speed, low fees, and scalability.

Institutions boost Solana adoption across financial markets

In December of last year, Visa introduced its USDC settlement program, allowing U.S. banks to use Circle’s USDC stablecoin on the Solana blockchain to settle commitments. Early participants such as Cross River Bank and Lead Bank helped the program reach over $3.5 billion in annualized settlements by late 2025. Visa plans to expand its rollout to more U.S. partners during 2026.

Around the same time, JPMorgan organized a $50 million U.S. commercial paper offering for Galaxy Digital on Solana. Investors like Franklin Templeton and Coinbase bought this short-term debt, and the public blockchain handled the USDC settlement.

JMP announced that it was the first debt issuance in the U.S. to use blockchain technology for securities issuance and servicing.

On January 6, Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced it had filed an initial registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for two new exchange-traded products (ETPs), Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust and Morgan Stanley Solana Trust.

MSIM revealed that the two ETPs were awaiting regulatory approval and would be passive investment vehicles that aim to track the performance of their respective cryptocurrencies.

In the same month, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission unveiled a Frontier Stable Token, a state-issued digital currency backed by reserves overseen by Franklin Templeton. The Commission revealed that the token was first distributed via Rain on Avalanche and Kraken on Solana.

These initiatives are being supported by a rapidly expanding pool of on-chain liquidity. On-chain data from DeFiLlama revealed that Solana’s stablecoin market has expanded to almost $13.9 billion, with USDC accounting for 55.4% of the total supply.

