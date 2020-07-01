The Switzerland-based leading cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) issuer, 21Shares, is launching its ’21Shares Bitcoin ETP’ on a major German assets trading avenue, Xetra. The development further strengthens its presence in Germany, and Europe at large, while still pushing for institutional crypto adoption.

21Shares Bitcoin ETP opens up for more crypto products

According to the announcement today, the listing of 21Shares Bitcoin ETP on the German trading avenue opens up more crypto products that are institutional-friendly for European and global investors. Although this is not the first listing of 21Shares Bitcoin ETP in a major German market.

The product has been available since January 2020 on the Börse Stuttgart. Reportedly, 21Shares Bitcoin ETP has a track record of more than 1.5 years. Outside Germany, the product was the first crypto ETP to be listed on a Swiss regulated and largest exchange. This propelled more institutional adoption for the Bitcoin industry.

More institutional acceptance?

Cryptocurrencies are now more accessible, 21Shares’ managing director, Laurent Kssis said, adding that:

The listing on Xetra not only strengthens our current position in Germany but also opens up institutional-grade crypto products to the wider European and international markets. We look forward to bringing more novel asset classes to more demanding investors.

Per the report, the cryptocurrency ETP issuer intends to launch more products crypto ETPs later on. It looks forward to dual listing HODL, its signatory digital currency basket ETP when it gets the regulatory clearance. Meanwhile, 21Shares has been delivering its promise of making crypto investments easily, however, for Europeans particularly.

As Cryptopolitan recently reported, the cryptocurrency ETP issuer revealed its plan to enable more Europeans to access its crypto products. On June 30, 21Shares said it would allow investors to in the United Kingdom to trade cryptocurrency products with the popular European currency (GBP).