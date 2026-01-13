🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
HYPEPUMP

2026 may be the year of buybacks – But will they boost altcoin prices?

2 mins read
894378

Contents

1. Buybacks are not a business model
2. Projects with buybacks still underperform the market
Share link:

In this post:

  • Crypto buybacks may become a major trend in 2026, as a way to boost scarcity or at least create hype around a token.
  • Hyperliquid is still the buyback leader, though the HYPE market price is still weaker.
  • Buybacks and burns are often not enough to support a project, especially if there are no underlying apps or revenues.

Buybacks may be one of the tools more liberally deployed in 2026. The logic behind buybacks is that a shrinking supply may boost token prices, but there are doubts about the final effect. 

Crypto projects are eager to suggest that buybacks may be a tool to achieve a reasonably high floor price and generate scarcity. Both high-profile and new projects have included some form of buybacks, either as a core feature of their tokenomics or as a later addition to boost prices in a weak market. 

The most notable example of successful buybacks is Hyperliquid (HYPE). The platform generates robust yearly revenues, giving it enough leeway to buy back and burn its native tokens. 

Despite the regular buybacks and a culture of holding, HYPE has seen setbacks, breaking its early ‘up only’ trend. During bull market periods, buybacks have accelerated the rise of HYPE, but they are not always enough to offset selling pressure. As a result, HYPE hovered at around $24.38. 

For now, HYPE remains the most actively bought back token, based on the protocol’s daily fees from trading. For the past day, another $1.7M was poured into buybacks, accelerating by 26% in the past week. Hyperliquid accounts for buybacks as ‘holders’ revenue’, although holders may not directly benefit, and receive no direct rewards.

See also  Half of Working South Africans Express Concerns About ChatGPT and Future AI Implications

Buybacks are not a business model

Buybacks and token burns have been proposed as a solution to weakening token valuations. The buybacks offset an earlier trend of low-float tokens, which saw their supply bloat over time. 

Based on Artemis data, buybacks may boost success during a bull cycle, but do not guarantee the success of a token. Digital asset buybacks are also different from stock buybacks in that shareholders benefit from a buyback by owning a larger relative share of an existing business. 

2026 may be the year of buybacks, but will they boost altcoin prices?
Protocols have varying buyback patterns, with either linear, sporadic, or periodic buybacks. Not all buybacks are reflected in the market price. | Source: Artemis

Some projects start out with extremely early buybacks and burns, but there is no connection between buybacks and price performance. For instance, Pump.fun bought back over 18% of the PUMP supply, while the token still traded near its lows. 

Buybacks are also mostly concentrated into a small handful of tokens, including JUP, Sky Protocol, BONK, Aave, and a handful of other DeFi apps. For smaller projects, even the mention of a buyback is used to create social media hype. 

Projects with buybacks still underperform the market

Based on Messari data, projects with regular buybacks failed to establish a floor price. Instead, many of those projects underperformed the market. 

Buyback protocols also show different patterns of acquisition, ranging from linear to sporadic, or with weekly or monthly burns. Token burns are not always related to buybacks, as in the case of native protocols, which receive the tokens as a fee and destroy them. Actual buybacks use stablecoins or tokens received as fees, and include buying on the open market. 

See also  What’s the reality of crypto in crime? 2023 market outlook

Some of the buybacks are also not transparent and may include off-market treasuries, which also do not affect the final price.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan