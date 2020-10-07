

Leading sports betting agency, 1xBit informed the public that it would henceforth be enabling the support for EOS on its platform so that its users can now enjoy fewer transaction fees and a seamless payment method offered by the crypto token.

1xbit presently supports a wide range of online digital currencies and believes that adding EOS to its growing list would enable its platform to carry out faster and more efficient transactions per seconds.

Why did 1xBit choose to support EOS?

Presently in the world of digital currency, EOS is one of the only currencies that supports and uses a Delegated-proof-of-Stake mechanism that has the objective of delivering very fast, efficient and least expensive smart contracts in the globe.

When compared to ETH which has a similar built to EOS, it can be discerned that EOS would enable far more transactions and would not be dependent on any external factors like gas for its transactions to be completed. For this reason, EOS becomes a cheaper option to the ETH.

How the support for EOS would benefit 1xBit

1xBit is one of the leading sports betting and casino sites in the world today. Presently, its website has been translated into at least 50 different world languages and it currently also supports the two leading mobile software; IOS and Android plus its comprehensive casino titles and other sport games make it a desirable option for users.

One of those things that stands the sports betting brand away from its competitors is the fact that it already supports over 15 different cryptocurrencies that its users can bet in and make a withdrawal.

So, by enabling support for EOS too, 1xBit is looking to allow its users enjoy the free and fast transactions that can occur via the EOS token while also getting their winnings without having to pay a dime as a transaction fee.