Prestige Wealth Inc. completes $134M Tether Gold (XAU₮) purchase

Antalpha’s subsidiary, Prestige Wealth Inc., today completed a $134 million Tether Gold (XAU₮) purchase at $4,021 per XAU₮. The Tether Gold treasury, soon to be renamed Aurelion Inc., completed $150 million financing last week, which included $100 million in PIPE proceeds and a $50 million three-year senior debt facility.

Antalpha Platform Holding Company led Aurelion’s $150 million financing, acquiring controlling voting rights with a $43 million PIPE investment. The Antalpha Reserve 2.0 initiative started earlier this year through a pilot program that saw the acquisition of $20 million worth of Tether Gold (XAU₮).

The Cryptopolitan previously reported that Antalpha and Tether partnered to raise $200 million from investors for a gold-backed digital asset treasury. Tether acquired an 8.1% stake in Antalpha, and the two companies are collaborating on Tether Gold, which has a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion.

Schmidtke says Aurelion redefines modern digital treasuries

Aurelion CEO Björn Schmidtke stated that the company is redefining what modern digital asset treasuries should be by combining gold’s stability with blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. Schmidtke called it a defining milestone for Aurelion and the broader adoption of tokenized gold.

According to Schmidtke, establishing the first Tether Gold treasury demonstrated how trusted and time-tested assets can exist transparently on the blockchain. He added that this structure offers regulatory compliance, the potential to generate yields, and daily on-chain verification.

The Aurelion executive stated that his company is committed to managing its holdings with discipline, reporting transparency, and utilizing its assets responsibly for yield generation. He added that the company is well-positioned to bridge traditional finance and blockchain economies.

“Our mission is to provide stability and confidence for savers, builders and institutions in an increasingly digital financial landscape.” –Björn Schmidtke, CEO of Aurelion

Schmidtke also pointed out that his company will unlock a new era of growth for tokenized gold by providing access to institutions and the general public. He emphasized that the tokenized gold will be a safe haven against inflation, crypto volatility, and currency devaluation.

Paul Liang, Antalpha’s CFO, stated that his company was excited to collaborate with Tether to expand the digital gold ecosystem. He added that digital assets will be more accessible to many when redeeming gold bars using Tether Gold becomes mainstream. Liang believes this will enhance Tether Gold’s liquidity and broaden its product offerings.

Aurelion plans to lend unencumbered Tether Gold as collateral

Aurelion disclosed that it will lend its unencumbered Tether Gold to Antalpha as collateral. At the same time, Antalpha will provide Tether Gold-backed loans through its Prime platform and assume full default risk on all customer funding. Antalpha will compensate Aurelion with a technology fee for using its gold reserves, and the arrangement will allow Antalpha to scale loans without weakening its balance sheet.

Meanwhile, Aurelion will independently retain its asset and wealth management operations, and is committed to holding Tether Gold as its only treasury reserve. However, Antalpha aims to apply its risk management first philosophy to increase collateral resilience, preserve liquidity, and smooth volatility. The partnership strengthens both companies through strategic alignment and sharing risks.

The Antalpha team also stated that the institutional digital asset financing platform collaborated with Tether in early October to launch the Antalpha RWA Hub, which will increase access to tokenized gold. Antalpha’s anchor investment in Aurelion financing will enable the company to enhance its collateral resilience as it expands its balance sheet.

