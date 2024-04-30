Yue Minjun Revolutionizes Bitcoin Art Scene with Pioneering Ordinals Collection on LiveArt

NEW YORK, United States, April 30th, 2024, Chainwire

The first major contemporary artist to adopt the Bitcoin blockchain

LiveArt proudly unveils Human by Yue Minjun, the first-ever Ordinals collection from a contemporary art giant.

This pioneering collection of 1,200 unique digital masterpieces on the Bitcoin blockchain chronicles the pivotal moments defining our digital age. With over $150 million in physical and digital art sales, Yue Minjun’s iconic laughter echoes louder than ever.

“Bitcoin blockchain has the credibility and permanence that is unmatched in the crypto universe. We are bringing Yue Minjun to Bitcoin Ordinals because the art world’s blue-chip artists belong on the crypto world’s blue-chip blockchain,” says Boris Pevzner, CEO and Co-Founder of LiveArt. Human is backed by a narrative that’s scored millions at auction and smashed records with “Gweong-Gweong” fetching $6.9 million at Christie’s Hong Kong.

Yue Minjun shares his vision, “After my initial venture into NFTs with ‘Boundless,’ I’ve grown even more fascinated by the potential of Web3 technologies. The dynamic evolution of Bitcoin and the broader landscape of decentralized finance have inspired me to interpret the world’s history from a digital perspective. ‘Human’ embodies this vision, melding my art with significant contemporary narratives.”

Set to launch on May 8th, 2024, Human represents an inflection point for art on the Bitcoin blockchain. It is published exclusively on LiveArt, in partnership with top-tier Ordinals communities, including the Ordinals Council, Sparks, Xverse, Pizza Ninjas, and Ink, among others.

“Yue Minjun’s ‘Human’ Ordinals collection is a significant milestone for the Bitcoin blockchain. As the first major contemporary artist on Bitcoin Ordinals, Yue Minjun will be forever inscribed as a pioneering artist in the history of the Bitcoin blockchain. The Ordinals Council is proud to support this groundbreaking project, which paves the way for the future of art on Bitcoin,” remarks Serge Ajamian, founder of the Ordinals Council.

This collection is set for a rapid sell-out during the ‘allowlist’ event exclusively for LiveArt Partners and Members. Get ready to witness a monumental shift in the art-meets-Bitcoin universe.

About LiveArt:

Founded by art market experts from Sotheby’s and Christie’s and backed by top blockchain investors like Animoca Brands, Binance Labs, OKX, and Hashkey, LiveArt is revolutionizing the integration of art with Web3. The platform introduces top contemporary artists to crypto audiences and leads the way in digital-first methods for buying and collecting art. By harnessing AI, blockchain technology, and insightful market analytics, LiveArt offers unmatched collecting experiences, enabling collectors to acquire and trade art digitally anywhere. Powered by the $ART utility token, LiveArt is expanding the benefits for its community and partners, making art more accessible and recognized as a significant asset class in the Web3 world.

Yue Minjun Collection Video

Artwork Preview

Human and Liberty Leading the People by Yue Minjun, 2024

Human and a Venus by Yue Minjun, 2024

Human and The Leaning Tower by Yue Minjun, 2024

Human and Moon Landing by Yue Minjun, 2024

Human and a Pharaoh by Yue Minjun, 2024

Human and Michelangelo by Yue Minjun, 2024

Human and Marilyn by Yue Minjun, 2024

LiveArt PR

