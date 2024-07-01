Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier – Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week

Kyoto, Japan, June 25, 2024, to July 1, 2024 – The IVS KYOTO Executive Committee (Headline Japan, IVC, Kyoto Prefecture and Kyoto City) is thrilled to unveil the detailed agenda for IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO with Japan Blockchain Week Summit, set to be the main event of Japan Blockchain Week 2024. This premier event, taking place from July 4th to July 6th, 2024, at Kyoto Pulse Plaza, promises to be the ultimate gateway to discovering, participating, and leading in Japan’s burgeoning Web3 industry.

Main Stage & Web3 Stage: Meet the Core Players

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with the key players driving Japan’s Web3 ecosystem. The main sessions will feature insights from prominent figures such as representatives from the House of Representatives, Bank of Japan, Financial Services Agency (FSA), and the Digital Agency, outlining Japan’s national strategy for blockchain and digital innovation. Internationally renowned speakers, such as Mo Shaikh from Aptos, Yat Siu from Animoca Brands, Ray Chan from Memeland & 9GAG, and Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox will also be present, offering perspectives on how global Web3 players can collaborate with Japanese companies, and providing answers and examples of successful partnerships.

The event will also showcase contributions from gaming giants like KONAMI, Bandai Namco, SQUARE ENIX, and DeNA, as well as IP holders such as Sanrio, TOHO, KODANSHA, SHUEISHA, and TV Asahi. Conglomerates like NTT Digital, Sony Bank, and SBI will also present their strategies for integrating Web3 technologies into their operations. For more details, please check the full agenda: https://www.ivs.events/timetable2024-1.

Web3 Entertainment Zone & Crypto Village: Play, Drink and Talk

The Web3 Entertainment Zone, run by SHAKE Entertainment and supported by YGG, will offer an immersive experience that shifts traditional content such as online games, anime, and manga to Web3. The area showcases innovative gaming projects like Genopet, Heroes of Mavia, MOONVEIL.GG, Ambrus Studio, Arrowiz Games, Peer, and Xsolla. Here, you can learn about the latest trends and technologies through panel discussions with industry leaders and enjoy game demos, interactive sessions, and more.

Participants can walk to the “Crypto Village” near the main stage to interact directly with the speakers, offering an exclusive chance to build connections unlike other conferences. Also, this area will feature core crypto communities in Japan, including the JAPAN DAO Association, AiHUB, and the vibrant “Crypto Cocktails”. You can also grab free Japanese craft cola and craft ginger ale and enjoy the conversation.

VC Lounge & Pitch Park: Where the Best Founders and Investors Are

IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO will host more than 30 VC partners, providing attendees with unique chances to secure investments from leading Web3 venture capitalists from Japan and around the world. You can interact with 38 main VC partners and other VCs during the “Crypto Startup x VC Matching” in the VC Lounge on the afternoon of July 5th.

This year marks the third edition of IVS Crypto’s renowned Web3 Demoday “THE DEMODAY”, the largest in Japan. It’s an exclusive chance to meet top developers and discover pioneering projects poised to shape the future of Web3.

Also, a special highlight of IVS Crypto is the AIxWeb3 Anime Contest, where young creators will compete in short animations created using AI technology and the Unreal Engine. Winning entries will be commercialized and adapted into animation, comics, and games, with blockchain technology managing the IP and licenses.



Experience the Carnival in Ancient Kyoto

Kyoto will transform into a vibrant hub of Web3 innovation with more than 200 side events, making it the biggest Web3 carnival in Japan. Participants can enjoy a multitude of activities while experiencing the rich cultural heritage of Kyoto. As one of the most exciting side events, don’t miss out the Party on July 4th sponsored by Bybit and Memeland, featuring attractions like the Evangelion Kyoto Base and Samurai sword fighting show.

Reception Party by Memeland and Bybit : https://lu.ma/qb3q057l

Full list of IVS/IVS Crypto side events : https://lu.ma/ivs-jp

Japan Blockchain Week 2024: One of the Largest Event Series on Earth

Japan Blockchain Week 2024 is expected to attract over 50,000 participants, making it one of the largest Web3 event series globally. The detailed event calendar for Japan Blockchain Week 2024 is as follows:

July 16: “Web3 Future 2024” hosted by Ginco Co., Ltd.

July 17-19: “DCENTRAL Tokyo 2024” hosted by Ozaru and Cryptonauts

July 24: “Blockchain Leaders Summit Tokyo 2024” hosted by B Dash Ventures and Hashed

July 26-30: “EDCON TOKYO 2024” hosted by De University of Ethereum

July 31: “PlasmaCon” hosted by INTMAX

For more details on Japan Blockchain Week 2024, visit the official website: https://japanblockchainweek.jp/

Meet Our Main Partners

We extend our gratitude to our main partners whose support ensures the success of this monumental event. Our Diamond Sponsor, Yield Guild Games and YGG Japan, has been instrumental in the Web3 Entertainment Zone, showcasing their dedication to the play-and-earn movement. YGG, or Yield Guild Games, is the world’s largest decentralized gaming guild, driving the play-and-earn movement globally, while YGG Japan focuses on the Japanese market, promoting local participation in global play-and-earn games. Our Platinum Sponsors include Aptos, Animechain.ai, AKA Virtual, and Memeland. Gold Sponsors include Oasys, double jump.tokyo, Avalanche, Alibaba Cloud, Japan Open Chain, SBI Holdings, LINE NEXT/DOSI/Kaia, Vyvo Smart Chain, GSR, Zeus Network, Shib.io, Slash Vision Labs, CARV, Fireblocks, Aethir, CESS Network, A41, XAI, Peer, and Xsolla.

Join us at IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and become a part of the exclusive gateway to Japan’s Web3 frontier. Experience firsthand the excitement and opportunities that await in Japan’s dynamic Web3 landscape. Tickets are running out fast, and we will close registration once the venue reaches capacity.

About IVS KYOTO Executive Committee

IVS KYOTO Executive Committee was established with Headline Japan, IVC, Kyoto Prefecture and Kyoto City to further develop the startup ecosystem and promote local industry through IVS in Kyoto. We aim to fuse startups with Kyoto’s corporate, university, research, and cultural resources, leading to the creation of new industries and globally competitive startups.

Contact:

IVS KYOTO Executive Committee

Email: [email protected]

Website : https://www.ivs.events/crypto