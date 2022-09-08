World of Web3 (WOW) Returns for its 3rd Global Eclectic Edition Summit in Europe this November 1 – 3 2022

Experience an in depth overview of the industries implementing blockchain, and build a business the market needs

Aug 22- Following the success of WOW Summit Dubai, earlier this year – WOW heads to Europe for an all inclusive conference with the biggest names in the industry from around the globe. WOW welcomes Web3 enthusiasts, industry leaders, artists and tech specialists across the world to participate in one of the most controversial yet urgent discussions of the year. WOW Summit emerged a while ago, but quickly became the leading C-Suite B2B gathering in the world of Web3 tech. The event is a must-attend for those who are planning or doing business with NFT and digital assets.

The Summit will be happening in Lisbon, Portugal from the 1st to 3rd of November 2022 and will take place at one of Lisbon’s most unique and iconic destination’s — SUD LISBOA: a truly inspirational place with a conference hall, a lounge zone and a terrace with a view over the Tagus river. The conference will be organized together with GuyWay Business Concierge and Market Making Pro.

WOW invited industry professionals and visioners to build a comprehensive and mindful discussion. By connecting global blockchain leaders with international businesses, government authorities, tech experts, leading funds, and startups, WOW Summit helps to develop B2B and B2G relationships that last.

The programme will consist of different sections, including discussions on enterprise implementation case studies and solutions, expo areas both for innovative businesses and NFT artworks, blockchain startup pitching, and, of course, networking events for the Web3 community.

This year WOW is proud to announce that the MC of the Summit will be Dustin Plantholt (Forbes Monaco Editor ‘Crypto’, Founder of Crypterns, Plantholt Advisory Group). Event guests and speakers will include Sandra Tusin (Co-Founder Mindstream-AI, a tech hub by formally partnering with the UK government and the Mayor of London), Filipe Castro (Early advocate for Web3 tech, founder of Utrust), Pedro Cerdeira (Adviser, investor, founder of Business Plug), Jose Graca (Chaiman at Bizmoni, 2022 Most Inspiring CEO Award), Viktoria Soltesz (Founder of the payment consulting firm PSP Angels), Dereck A.J. Hoogenkamp (Owner and MD of Yalla Limited, Yalla Properties and co-founder of AeroVerse) Eloisa Marchesoni (European number one tokenomics expert, crypto investor), Oliver von Wolf (Co-founder of Crypto Oasis), Mik Mironov (CEO at Crypto Rebel (RBL Labs), Aimee Tanon (Founder and CEO at The Crypto Coach), Mamadou Kwidjim Toure (Top 10 Most Influential Man in Africa 2014 according to Forbes magazine, Founder of Ubuntu Capital), Aly Madhavji (Blockchain 100 Global leader by Lattice80, Managing partner at Blockhain Founders Fund), and many others.

If you are a business or startup owner, enterprise representative, investor, government official, NFT collector or artist join the crowd at one of the top Web3 industry’s conference to explore the latest blockchain innovations, bring your business to new level, meet new projects and new partners, and network with global blockchain experts.

Event partners include GuyWay Business Concierge, Ivendpay, MarketingMaking Pro, Zimabank and more.

For more information please visit WOW Summit Lisbon 1-3 November 2022

To Register: https://wowsummit.net/pre-register/

For Media Registration: https://forms.gle/1LuarPtmWcrjeZXHA

For Media & Press Inquiries

Guyway Business Concierge

press@wowsummit.net