World of Web3 Week (WOW) is taking place on the 13th-20th October 2021 in Dubai, organized by GuyWay Events. The main event WOW Summit would be held from 13th to 14th of March. The second edition of the Summit will research the phenomena of “Alternative Reality” and latest developments in the Blockchain industry, targeting DeFi & GamiFi projects along with exhibiting the most interesting NFT and Metaverse companies.



The Middle East is leading the Blockchain technology adoption and implementation by its Dubai Blockchain Strategy and Dubai Smart Platform Initiatives. The latest regulations on digital assets affect the local Blockchain-related businesses and startup ecosystem. It’s important to inform companies and teams planning to relocate in Dubai and manage operations from there on the latest lawmaking updates.

The summit partners with well-known reputable players like Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni(, Hoda A.Alkhzaimi, Saeed Aldarmaki, Ralf Glabischnig, James Wo, Alex Nascimento, Christophe de Courson, Gaurav Dubey and others.

The World of Web3 Summit gathers the global NFT-ecosystem under one roof exhibiting the best digital art pieces carefully selected by the experienced curatorial committee from applications received during the global open-call. This edition’s main focus is the concept of “Alternative Reality” as a basis for the exhibition and panel discussions.

WOW summit aims to bring better awareness of Web3 technology to the international scene, defining the new boundaries of art, connecting the most talented digital artists and developers with investors from all over the world, and helping the attendees to dive deeper into the world of digital assets.