World of Web3 Summit Hosts Its 3rd Global Edition in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1-3, 2022

After the successful edition in Dubai, World of Web3 (WOW) Summit heads to Portugal, bringing the best industry experts from across the globe.

World of Web3 Summit is moving around the planet fast, gathering a knowledgeable audience for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and, of course, fun. In Dubai, UAE, in March 2022, WOW Summit attracted thousands of Earthians to participate in one of the year’s most controversial yet urgent discussions and had massive success. The event had over 7000 attendees, 170 renowned speakers, and more than 100 investors from various industries.

On November 1-3, WOW is back to Web3 enthusiasts, industry leaders, and creators in Lisbon, Portugal – a colorful city by the Atlantic famous for its fado music, fresh seafood, and pastéis de natas. From Burj Park overseeing the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai’s most coveted tower, WOW migrates to one of Portugal’s most iconic destinations – SUD Lisboa. Rated as one of the city’s trendiest premium venues, SUD is situated in the historic district of Belém. It overlooks the Tagus river with the famous 25 de Abril bridge, making it a perfect spot for one of the world’s most famous conferences. The program includes discussions on enterprise implementation case studies and solutions, an expo for innovative businesses and NFT artworks, and blockchain startup pitches. High-class networking will also happen at the fun side events organized to entertain the Web3 community.

WOW Summit Lisbon expects over 1500 attendees and more than 100 international speakers. Highlighted topics include, but not limited to, NFTs, Metaverse, blockchain, digital assets, gaming, startups, mining, AI, and the infinite possibilities of the world of Web3. The event will host innovative blockchain enterprises, emerging startups, business owners, developers, investors, VCs, and government officials for fireside chats and discussions about the future of tech, regulations, and more.

“World of Web3 Summit Lisbon will continue the legacy of the WOW events worldwide. To honor the new world and space that Web3 has brought into every aspect of our lives, WOW will take charge and fully immerse into the specifics of the new age tech and catch the waves of what is to become an absolute reality,” says Guy Yanpolskiy, the Founder of GuyWay Business Concierge and WOW Summit.

Speakers include Vineet Budki, Managing Partner and CEO of Cypher Capital – a $100M blockchain investment fund looking to invest in game-changing blockchain startups; Eloisa Marchesoni, European Nr1 tokenomics expert, disruptive tech business angel, and fixed passive income crypto investor; Wesley Ellul, Co-Founder and CCO of Quizando, a Play-to-Earn social gaming platform, and a serial entrepreneur specializing in tech, blockchain, social gaming, and entertainment consultancy; and many more. Keep an eye out for the full agenda.

Is life, as we know it, turning into a computer game? What are the new rules, and how do we level up? Join WOW Summit Lisbon on November 1-3, 2022, to find out: buy your ticket now with 50% off.

