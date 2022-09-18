logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Uniswap (UNI) and KuCoin (KCS) You can Retire in 2023. Invest now

download 12

The cryptocurrency market can be very volatile. The prices that were high in one year could operate very differently the following year. The few exceptions would probably be Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which remain in the top two spots of the cryptocurrency list according to market capitalization.

But crypto’s volatility also means that the big gainers of next year are already in the market today, just waiting for investors to scoop them up. We’ve identified four cryptocurrencies that we believe could generate major gains for individuals and institutions that buy into them today. For solo investors, particularly, these four cryptos could offer an opportunity to build an early retirement plan for 2023.

Uniglo (GLO)

Our fourth and perhaps most important pick is Uniglo (GLO), the new Ethereum-based DeFi project that operates with a special community asset vault. Uniglo introduces to the market its native token GLO, a social currency that will be underpinned by a range of digital currencies and digitized real-world assets.

Investing in Uniglo now could provide gains in three ways:

In the short-term, investors will gain during the upcoming launch of the Uniglo project on October 18. Currently, the project is still in its initial coin offering (ICO) and selling at a discount. Once the project launches and starts trading on Uniswap, the price of GLO could skyrocket.

In the mid-term, the Uniglo platform will commence its dual-burn process which includes a standard token burn for each buy-and-sell transaction and features the Ultra-Burn Mechanism that drives down the supply of GLO in the market.

And in the long-term, loyal GLO holders will receive rewards and yields from the sale of digital assets that are purchased and eventually sold. As members of the Uniglo community, GLO investors also own a fraction of the assets contained in the Uniglo Asset Vault.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

You could also augment your retirement plan with Ethereum Classic, which is the blockchain-based distributed computing platform that is said to be the original version of Ethereum. It operates with a Proof of Work consensus and will remain that way even after Ethereum’s “merge.” Experts predict that miners from Ethereum that will lose their purpose after the merge will find a place in Ethereum Classic, which will drive the value of ETC.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap could also help you retire by 2023. It is the leading decentralized cryptocurrency trading protocol that is built on top of Ethereum. As more digital assets and distributed projects enter the Web 3.0 economy via Ethereum, trading digitally is becoming increasingly essential. As such, Uniswap could gain exponentially in the next 12 months.

KuCoin (KCS)

If you invest in KuCoin today, you could have an additional strong contender to build your retirement plan. Similar to Uniswap, KuCoin is an exchange platform where users can buy, sell or store their digital currency. KuCoin operates with a  profit-sharing model, rewarding users for every transaction on its network, offering a discount on trading fees, and paying dividends. 

Conclusion

The Uniglo project is nearing the end of its ICO. If you want to grab an opportunity for wealth accumulation that could let you retire by 2023, we suggest you invest now in Uniglo and the other three cryptocurrencies we mentioned above.

For More Information:

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Litecoin price analysis: LTC price stumbles at $58.08 due to bearish takeover
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests downside at $0.06, ready to advance higher?
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum congratulated by Star Trek Star despite new headaches
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
Filecoin price analysis: Bearish momentum degrades FIL price to $5.79
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK decreases the value by 1% after bears step in
18 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is Terra co-founder Do Kwon on the run?
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
White House announces new regulatory framework for crypto: How will it affect traders? 
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
South Korea is set to focus on metaverse with new laws
18 September, 2022
2 mins read
Yuga Labs plans Web3 penetration with new appointment
17 September, 2022
2 mins read
Another positive move from the White House toward CBDC usage
17 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us