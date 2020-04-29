On October 21, 2019, history was made.

FreeBitco.in, the oldest free bitcoin faucet in the world, concluded the first edition of crypto’s biggest giveaway by picking a winner in a provably fair draw. User 4424669 was the lucky player that had to choose between a Lamborghini Huracan or 21.87410795 BTC.

Seeing the response it got, FreeBitco.in began Round 2 in earnest, on November 1, 2019. This contest is drawing to a close on April 30, 2020, and if you haven’t already participated, you’re certainly missing out.

A “Golden” Opportunity

The winner is determined by a Golden Ticket contest; users collect Golden Tickets that are entered into a lucky draw. Here are the steps to participate in the contest:

Create an account on FreeBitco.in. Collect Free BTC or deposit BTC into FreeBitco.in wallet. Play the HI-LO dice game, or bet on events. For every 0.005 BTC wagered in total on both the dice game or the event betting page, the user gets 1 Golden Ticket. Golden Tickets can also be bought for 25,000 satoshi each. Collect as many Golden Tickets as possible to increase the chances of winning a Lamborghini. After the contest ends, a provably fair lottery drawing will be conducted to pick the lucky winner.

Over 6 million tickets were given out in Round 1. However, the winner of Round 1 only held a total of 185 tickets.

Over 5 million Golden Tickets have been given out in Round 2 already. Remember, you only need one ticket to win, but the more tickets you collect, the higher your chances of zooming away in a Lamborghini Huracan come April 30.

With less than 36 hours to go, time is running out, so hurry up and grab your Golden Tickets to get one step closer to your dream car!

About the Organizers: FreeBitco.in

They need no introduction: FreeBitco.in has been an integral part of the crypto-community since 2013. The website was launched with a singular objective: to spread the word about Bitcoin and to facilitate the worldwide adoption of the coin.

With over 37 million registered users and 203,000 bitcoins distributed since its launch, FreeBitco.in is the world’s oldest existing bitcoin faucet and the world’s premier bitcoin gaming platform.

This Lamborghini Giveaway is just another of FreeBitco.in’s attempts to give crypto what it wants, and crypto isn’t shying away. Participate in this contest and be a part of the biggest giveaway on the internet.