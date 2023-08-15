Will Aptos Be Able To Make A Comeback? Crypto Community Prefer Everlodge Over Cardano

Description Experts suggest investing in projects that come with real-world utilities. These projects are less susceptible to any sudden market crash. This, in turn, ensures the safety of your investment. One such rare project is Everlodge, whose presale tokens are selling out fast. According to experts, ELDG’s market value can surge by 3000% upon its launch … Read more

Experts suggest investing in projects that come with real-world utilities. These projects are less susceptible to any sudden market crash. This, in turn, ensures the safety of your investment. One such rare project is Everlodge, whose presale tokens are selling out fast.

According to experts, ELDG’s market value can surge by 3000% upon its launch after presale. Meanwhile, Aptos (APT) and Cardano (ADA) have taken steps to prevent their prices from falling.

Find Out How To Buy Everlodge (ELDG)

Aptos (APT) Reveals Start-ups Selected Under Accelerator Program

In January, Aptos (APT) touched its all-time high of $19.90, after recording a growth rate of more than 400%. However, subsequent months have not been favorable for Aptos (APT). As a result, Aptos (APT) has lost over 66% of its value from its peak price. Consequently, Aptos (APT) is currently trading at $6.68.

However, Aptos (APT) is trying to attract more users and developers to the network through several initiatives. In the latest event, Aptos (APT) revealed the eight start-ups that have been accepted in the network’s 12-week Move-language accelerator program. Under this program, Aptos (APT) will provide developers with resources to encourage them to build on the network.

Cardano (ADA) Sees Improvement In Network Growth

Amid the prevailing bearish market conditions, Cardano (ADA) has witnessed some network growth. Notably, the development activity of Cardano (ADA) has been three times higher than that of Ethereum in the past 30 days. According to analysts, the biggest reason behind the latest rise in Cardano’s (ADA) network growth is the launch of the Mithril mainnet upgrade.

Recently, Cardano (ADA) launched the Mithril upgrade to reduce the time needed by nodes to sync with the blockchain. Subsequently, the price of Cardano (ADA) has also moved upward. The market value of Cardano (ADA) has witnessed a surge of 2% in the last month. At present, Cardano (ADA) is available to trade at $0.29.

Everlodge Goes Into Full Boost During Presale

Everlodge is a revolutionary blockchain platform that has entered the market to disrupt the hospitality and real estate industry. Since the global real estate market is worth more than $280 trillion, and the hospitality industry’s value sits at over $4.548 trillion, Everlodge can become a billion-dollar project soon.

Everlodge has unveiled a hybrid property co-ownership model. It will allow people to own luxury villas and vacation homes for just $100. The platform will mint non-fungible tokens against real estate properties, including hotels and villas. For this, it will partner with renowned hotel chains and luxury property developers. Thereafter, it will fractionalize the NFTs to enable small investors to purchase them. Since these NFTs will be minted against real-world properties, their value will always increase.

Everlodge will also roll out Launchpad, where developers will be able to raise capital for their new projects. However, a mouth-watering benefit that Everlodge users will get is access to the Rewards Club. The platform users will be able to earn free nightly stays across all associated hotels and properties. They will also be able to trade their free nightly stays to get extra income.

ELDG will be the native crypto of the platform. Its holders will get several benefits, like holiday giveaways, property raffles, discounts on transaction fees, and staking rewards. The presale of the tokens has begun, and the tokens are selling out fast. At present, the tokens cost just $0.01, but their value is likely to jump by 280% during the presale phase.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge