Wiki Finance Expo Bangkok 2024 is Coming in September! 

2 mins read

Regulation, Crypto, Web 3.0, Forex, Payments Will Be in Focus.

Taking place on Sept. 7th, 2024, Wiki Finance Expo Bangkok 2024 is the largest and most influential Fintech and Web3.0 event in Asia in 2024. Wiki Finance Expo Bangkok 2024 has promised to bring a wonderful and rewarding summit for the industry. Register to get your ticket for free: https://www.wikiexpo.com/Thailand/2024/en/thexpo.html

5000+ attendees from over 3000 companies joining the event under one roof, discover the future of fintech together.

Past Speakers at The Wiki Finance Expo.

  • Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation
  • Evan Auyang Chi-chun, Group President, Animoca Brands
  • Justin Sun, Founder – TRON, Member – HTX Global Advisory Board
  • Jun Du, Founder, SINOHOPE & ABCDE Capital
  • Alvin Hu, Managing Director, Head of Key Account, KuCoin Exchange
  • Kevin Lee, CEO, Gate.HK
  • John Patrick Mullin, Co-Founder, MANTRA
  • Prof Li Wenzheng, IEEE China Council Executive Director / Chairman of IEEE Industrial Cooperation and Innovation Committee, Beijing University of Technology
  • Weronika Marciniak, CEO, Future is meta
  • Daniel So, Business Development Director, Worldpay
  • Emomotimi Agama, Fellow, U.S. SEC & IFC – Milken Institute, Managing Director, Nigeria SEC/NCMI
  • Loretta Joseph, Policy Consultant, The Commonwealth, Chairman, ADFSAC
  • Dr. Florian M Spiegl, Appointed Member, (HK) SFC – FinTech Advisory Group, Founder & CEO, EVIDENT, Lecturer, HKU – Faculty of Business and Economics
  • Sandeep Sethi, Co-chair, GreenTech and ESG Committee, Fintech Association of Hong Kong
  • Jonathan Gill, Senior Tokenisation Director and Legal Advisor, HashKey Group
  • Stratos Pourzitakis, PhD, Head of Digital Policy APAC, HSBC
  • Bugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets | Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBC
  • Gilbert Ng, Director, The Association of Blockchain Compliance Professionals

Don’t Miss Out

📌 Covered Areas: Fintech, Crypto, Web3.0, Payments, Forex, RWA, ESG, 

📅 Time: Sept 7th, 2024, 9am to 6pm 

📍 Venue: BANGKOK MARRIOTT MARQUIS QUEEN’SPARK.

👥 Participants: 5000+  

🎤 Speakers: 100+   

🎈 Booth: 100+

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity for networking, learning, and business growth, taking a step toward a safer and more prosperous financial future. And don’t forget to spread the word. 

See you there!

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

