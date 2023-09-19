Which Tokens Can Stand the Next Economic Crisis? – The Graph, Aptos, or Kangamoon

Description The last economic crisis in 2022 saw the prices of top cryptocurrencies crumble. Analysts and market experts have picked three tokens that offer great utility and could withstand the next economic crisis. They include The Graph (GRT), Aptos (APT), and Kangamoon (KANG). Don’t Miss Out On The Kangamoon (KANG) Presale – Reserve Your Spot! The … Read more

The last economic crisis in 2022 saw the prices of top cryptocurrencies crumble. Analysts and market experts have picked three tokens that offer great utility and could withstand the next economic crisis. They include The Graph (GRT), Aptos (APT), and Kangamoon (KANG).

The Graph (GRT) To Transition To Arbitrum Soon

The Graph crypto is an indexing protocol and global API for blockchain data, accessible through GraphQL. Developers use Graph Explorer to find and publish public data for decentralized apps. Earlier in 2023, the token experienced a 288% price jump to reach a high of $0.21.

Unfortunately, bearish pressure set in and the GRT token has plunged below $0.10. However, The Graph has several upgrades coming soon. One of them is its transition to the L2 with Arbitrum One.

According to the announcement, the integration will improve scalability and reduce gas costs, attracting more developers and investors to the platform. As part of a new community-driven chain integration process, The Graph users can now propose new blockchains where the protocol will be integrated.

Aptos (APT) Down Despite Partnership With SushiSwap

FTX has been granted approval by a US bankruptcy court in Delaware to liquidate $3.6 billion in crypto assets. Meanwhile, Aptos is among the top three altcoin holdings of the bankrupt FTX exchange.

However, the potential for a significant market downturn is reduced. This is because the liquidation will begin with weekly blocks of $50 million and gradually increase to $100 million. As a result of this liquidation, the Aptos crypto token has declined to $5.22.

Notwithstanding, the Aptos network remains one of the top L1 blockchains in scalability, security, reliability, and usability. Recently, a decentralized exchange, SushiSwap, announced its expansion to Aptos. This places Aptos as one of the top platforms that can witness immense growth in the coming months.

Kangamoon (KANG) Set To Dominate the Blockchain Gaming Space

Kangamoon is a novel project that will bridge the worlds of meme coin and gaming to offer players a rewarding experience. The platform is entering an innovative and growing sector – the gaming industry. Analysts see Kangamoon growing on this potential and topping the meme coin space ahead of Dogecoin because of its utility.

In addition, Kangamoon will launch a unique virtual boxing P2E game where players can take the role of animated kangaroos, Kangamoons. Within this captivating world, players will compete with one another through digital battles and tournaments.

The gameplay offers flexibility, allowing players to enhance and level up their avatars. Players will be able to earn rewards and prizes. Unlike other gaming platforms, Kangamoon prioritizes security and profitability, eliminating buy and sell tax from the platform.

SOLIDProof has audited the smart contract, certifying it to be safe for users. Currently, KANG is trading at an enticing $0.005 during its initial presale stage, generating significant anticipation within the crypto community.

