What You Need to Know About Phoenix Global (PHB)

One of the most emerging projects in the crypto world as of now is Phoenix Global (PHB). This article does not necessarily encourage the reader to invest in PHB, but instead, it aims to share and organise the information in bite-size pieces. After reading this article, you will have an idea about PHB, and you can decide for yourself if this crypto is worth your investment.

Fundamental Information About PHB

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a blockchain that hosts consumer-focused DApps of the future. Here we should mention that Phoenix Oracle is a blockchain platform that feeds real-time asset prices, while PHB, Phoenix Global, is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency. Interestingly, Phoenix Chain is a sidechain-agnostic protocol that connects to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum, Solana, NEO, and Tron blockchains, and Federated Learning is used to supplement Big Data-based Artificial Intelligence (AI).

After months of thorough planning and discussion, APEX Network and Red Pulse Phoenix made a strategic choice in the third quarter of 2020 to take both projects with their ecosystems to the next level by merging and building a full enterprise data blockchain platform. The merger resulted in a more massive and robust infrastructure, utilising the finest resources both initiatives could offer, including technology, platforms, token economies, token liquidity, human talent, community, and marketing.

Phoenix Global’s website is the best place to obtain the hottest info about PHB and learn about its features. Of course, you can join their Reddit community, which currently has 438 members, or Twitter, where PHD has 22.2k followers and 664 tweets.

PHB Stats You Need to Know

PHB History

Last year, as per Cointelegraph, the Phoenix Global coin increased by 5,600% in four minutes and rose to the 52nd position in terms of market capitalisation.

The Phoenix Global (PHB) token climbed from $0.02057 to as high as $1.1413, which, however, was due to a glitch.

Circulating Supply and Market Capitalisation

These numbers are susceptible to change because the market moves. As a trader, constantly verify the information you acquire and use this as a guide only.

The market capitalisation of a cryptocurrency depicts its worth and credibility, while the circulating supply is essential since it affects the market capitalisation itself.

To reiterate, the lower the availability of a coin, the more probable its price might rise. It is a simple supply and demand principle. Prices rise when there is a limited supply and a high demand.

Trade Volume

Volume is one of the most important indicators for traders and investors. It means that when a coin’s trade volume is high, so is its demand.

CoinMarketCap is one of the most reliable data sources for various cryptos. You can also use CoinGecko or CoinCodex to double-check the numbers.

If charts or cryptocurrency monitoring websites overwhelm you, however, you can connect with crypto brokers to help you out. Popular examples of a platform that connects traders and brokers are Coinbase, Kraken and Bitcoin Profit. That said, we recommend always consulting a professional before you decide to invest in any digital asset.

Roadmap

The PHB road map depicts seven segments on their website. The release of the Phoenix Global Litepaper and the launch of security, performance testing, and auditing for the Phoenix chain are among the milestones of the first four phases. Phoenix Oracle UI and Phoenix Chain mainnet should launch in 2022. The team plans to deliver a new version of cross-chain interoperability and federated learning PaaS (Platform as a Service) on the Phoenix chain.

PHB intends to continue enhancing the Phoenix ecosystem’s community, marketing, functionality, and user experience starting in 2023.

Use Case

When deciding on a cryptocurrency to invest in, it is critical to assess its real-world use.

In the case of Phoenix Global, it targets Marketing, CRM & Loyalty, Consumer Data, Customer Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Federated Learning Industries, Retail, Financial Services, Automotive, Travel, Luxury & Lifestyle, and Consumer Internet.

Closing Thoughts

PHB attempts to demonstrate to cryptocurrency investors that the PHB blockchain can power the next generation of consumer applications. It aspires to be a more private, participatory, and connected technology. And this is probably something that any crypto fan is looking forward to, as well!