What problems has Blockchain solved in finance so far?

No one can deny that Blockchain is still a new technology. However, it has already entered a wide range of industries worldwide. Blockchain technology can change the way digital data is processed in the future. You can find many cryptocurrency exchanges online, like Bitcode Method trading platform. It is the most disruptive and innovative technology of this era. According to the reports, worldwide spending on this technology is anticipated to increase, and it is expected to go beyond 15.9 billion dollars by 2023.

Moreover, every industrial section is interested in adopting the Blockchain because of its unlimited benefits. You will be glad to hear that financial sector institutions are adopting this technology increasingly. According to the report, 91 per cent of banks are invested in blockchain solutions, and the adoption is continuously growing. This technology can help carry out all the financial services more efficiently. There is no denying that the financial industry is overwhelmed with tremendous paperwork. Data breaches and redundant processing of financial records are only adding to their losses, and customer trust is decreasing daily. Using Blockchain in financial services can solve various problems such as.

It brings security and transparency!

We all know that traditional financial systems are entirely impassable. They depend on other intermediaries for the security of their records. It means no one gets to know what is happening in their sector until the system is fully hacked. On the other hand, Blockchain is immutable, ensuring the data is impossible to alter. All the data on the Blockchain remain authentic and correct. The blockchains also use public and private keys to maintain the higher safety of the network. The users also get more privacy regarding their info. Blockchain uses a cryptographic method that permits proof of info without actually disclosing the info. It separated the data verification process from the essential info. The financial institution can do user verification without getting access to data, reducing the chance of breaches.

It reduces cost!

The traditional financial institutions capitalize on ample money in buying, securing and maintaining the central databases. Along with these costs, they have to incur the bookkeeping cost, labour, commissions and value transfer system. By using Blockchain in their tasks, they can reduce their cost to a great extent. Along with the reduced cost, they benefit from increased security and transparency. On the other hand, banks contrive intelligent contracts for plummeting commission costs.

It helps in controlling risks!

We all know that the financial industry provides high-risk services such as loans. In loans, they have the risk if the counterparty doesn’t follow the obligations and credit risk because of misinformation. They also have the trust of third parties for monitoring the loans, which are also ineffective. Blockchain can eradicate all these risks by giving every stakeholder a wise node enabling the P2P transfer, which means no requirement for intermediaries. It also aids in recording and verifying the transfers on the Blockchain. With the help of this innovative technology, these institutions can quickly settle transfers using the smart contracts feature. Moreover, the immutability of data will also provide improved reliability in transfers.

Instant financial settlements!

It is a matter of fact that an average financial settlement requires various back and forth in the bank. There is no doubt that the traditional method of financial settlement is very lengthy and expensive. You should know that smart contracts can help in processing all these steps. They can facilitate the peer-to-peer transfer, cutting down the intermediaries for financial settlement. Blockchain can also lead to managing instant cross-border payments without actually needing any middleman.

It provides better auditing!

Auditing is lengthy and costly and doesn’t leave any space for transparency in the system. In the present financial system, auditors have the power to show particular pieces of info. It is unethical behaviour. But in Blockchain, the records are immutable. The auditors can check them for acquiescence. It will streamline the whole process by bringing more transparency to the world and eliminating the use of unethical practices.

The final sayings!

These are a few ways in which Blockchain is solving the issues of the financial industry. This technology is making its way in every industry for its well-known benefits.