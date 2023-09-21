What Fate Awaits Cosmos and Axie Infinity ? Kangamoon Introduces Exciting P2E Game

Description In the recent growth of the cryptocurrency industry, Cosmos (ATOM) and Axie Infinity (AXS) stand out as influential players. Following recent upgrades, what should investors expect from Cosmos and Axie Infinity? In other news, Kangamoon has raised massive excitement in the crypto play-to-earn space over its new exciting platform. Summary: Don’t Miss Out On The … Read more

In the recent growth of the cryptocurrency industry, Cosmos (ATOM) and Axie Infinity (AXS) stand out as influential players. Following recent upgrades, what should investors expect from Cosmos and Axie Infinity? In other news, Kangamoon has raised massive excitement in the crypto play-to-earn space over its new exciting platform.

Summary:

A recap of Cosmos projects and market performance.

Axie Infinity maintains a price surge.

Kangamoon sparks huge excitement in the P2E Space.

Cosmos (ATOM) Completes Upgrade To Interchain Network

The Cosmos crypto became popular because of its interchain network that earned it the title of “Internet of Blockchains.” To provide a more streamlined experience for developers and users, the project has made several upgrades to its interchain network.

As part of the upgrade, smart contracts and modules on the network can seamlessly be composed with Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) applications. In other upgrades, Cosmos has also reduced the staking policy for its native network token, ATOM.

Holders of Cosmos coin can now freely stake their assets in the open market without necessarily having to wait for the 21-day incubation period. This, however, is CAP at 20% of initial assets held for each stake made in the open market.

Axie Infinity Reaching Staggering Highs in Recent Weeks

In what might seem like an alignment with the directional movement of the crypto market, Axie Infinity has been expressing highs of unprecedented levels in just the past week alone.

Axie Infinity surges in the open market, with over a 10% increase in market value and a 75% increase in active wallet activities.

Reports have it that, the recent surge in this play-to-earn gaming platform, has piqued the interest of investors as they monitor the ever-promising crypto platform.

Although, it can be argued that this upward move might not be sustained in extended periods due to the volatility of the crypto market, nonetheless, Axie Infinity seems like a project worth investing in.

Kangamoon Rates As the Next Big Thing in the P2E Space

In the fast-growing play-to-earn (P2E) gaming space, Kangamoon has been gaining attention as the potential next big thing. Kangamoon is a new meme coin project with a P2E gaming ecosystem in a bid to build one of the most active crypto communities.

Kangamoon is built around an exciting kangaroo-themed boxing game. In the game, players will take on the mantle of Kangamoon, a kangaroo that loves boxing, and fight their way to the top of the virtual world. There will be weekly tournaments organized within the game, where players get to test their skills against players from across the world.

For every fight won and quest completed, players will earn digital currencies and rare collectibles. These items can be sold or traded on the ecosystem marketplace, allowing gamers to monetize their time spent on the Kangamoon game.

The combination of two varying ecosystems (P2E and meme coins) has helped Kangamoon attract positive attention. Crypto experts believe this model will help it become one of the top P2E games. Now in its first presale stage, the utility token of the ecosystem, KANG, trades at $0.005 per token.

