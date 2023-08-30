What Does It Mean When They Say Bitcoin Is Behaving Like Gold?

Description Since the introduction of cryptocurrency, the question that has long accompanied it has been its high-risk, high-reward structure. This structure has created many ups and downs with many irregularities, including its lack of control from government financial agencies. Bitcoin is the most popular form of cryptocurrency globally and has the highest value. In 2020, it … Read more

Since the introduction of cryptocurrency, the question that has long accompanied it has been its high-risk, high-reward structure. This structure has created many ups and downs with many irregularities, including its lack of control from government financial agencies.

Bitcoin is the most popular form of cryptocurrency globally and has the highest value. In 2020, it reached an all-time high of 69 thousand dollars per unit. This hike made millions of people invest heavily in the ‘currency of the future. Its boom sadly did not last, with many people suffering insurmountable losses following its crash.

The Bridge

Bitcoin’s value has receded to approximately $37,000—nearly half its zenith. However, it exhibits a semblance of value consistency for the first time in a considerable duration. Bitcoin has gradually become an accepted medium of exchange across various sectors, with buyers and sellers relying on its potential for appreciation driven by demand.

This very attribute aligns Bitcoin with gold. Much like gold, Bitcoin’s value remains relatively steady, fluctuating primarily based on the ebb and flow of demand and supply.

The reliability that transformed gold into a universally accepted medium of exchange is gradually surfacing in the realm of Bitcoin.

Essentially, the value attributed to gold stems from the perceived difficulty in its acquisition, akin to the mining process. This parallel with Bitcoin, which cannot be infinitely produced due to the computational power required, lays the groundwork within global markets.

Unlike fiat currencies, which derive legitimacy from being recognized as legal tender within specific nations or regions, gold and Bitcoin possess intrinsic value. Nominal figures do not merely dictate their worth. Instead, it’s determined by the effort invested in producing a singular unit, substantiating the price assigned to it.

Bitcoin assumes a particular essence of gold because of its restricted supply, rendering it susceptible to inflation and deflation.

Moreover, gold’s divisibility into smaller units is a key attribute. A gold coin extracted from a gold bar retains its value in proportion to the original bar’s worth. Similarly, fractions of Bitcoin maintain commensurate worth relative to the original unit they originate from.



With that being said, one should look into the factors comprising the unpredictability of Bitcoin, which shares parallels with the casino world more than it does with gold.

The Unpredictability Factor

The comparison between Bitcoin’s behavior brings out intriguing parallels to individuals’ decision-making process when exploring the world of luck based games. Take a look at Bitcoin and online pokies (or “Slots”):

Both exhibit elements of unpredictability and randomness, with their outcomes influenced by a mix of factors. The value of Bitcoin, much like the outcomes of pokies games, is susceptible to rapid and wild fluctuations due to an array of market dynamics. Similarly, individuals engaged in online pokies often make decisions influenced by the element of chance, considering past wins or losses. This mirrors the way investors assess historical trends when dealing with Bitcoin.

However, when it comes to comparing gold’s behavior to online pokies, the situation becomes less straightforward. Gold’s value is driven by a unique set of factors, including economic stability, geopolitical events, and the balance of supply and demand. Its historical role as a store of value and its deep connection to traditional financial markets sets it apart from the digital nature of Bitcoin and the entertainment-focused nature of online pokie games.

Whether through protecting financial assets or curating enjoyable digital experiences with the best pokie apps in Australia, the significance of informed decision-making is relevant to both the financial and entertainment realms.

Bitcoin is Still Not Gold

The longevity of Bitcoin is still a cause for concern among many finance stakeholders. It has broken most of the financial constructs that have existed for years. This makes it an enemy of many foundational exchange means and existing standards. One significant difference between Bitcoin and gold is the tangibility of gold. You can touch gold, feel it and look at your possessions without a screen.

To many, gold seems to be the better option in a world where the future is uncertain. However, Bitcoin is the future we’ve all talked about, and it could still end up revolutionizing the world because money talks. When (or if) Bitcoin becomes the most acceptable form of funds, it moves a whole step above gold.