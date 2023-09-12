AvatarGuest User - September 12, 2023
Welcome to Ibiza NXT 3.0:  Heading toward a purpose-driven Web3 innovation journey

NXT23

Ibiza NXT is back with its third edition, and this time, we’re delving deep into the crossroad of purpose and technology. 

Join us to explore how Web3 and blockchain innovation are poised to tangibly elevate various facets of our lives – from our daily routines to our careers, creativity, cities, and the fabric of our society.

We maintain our unwavering focus on the path for Web3 mass adoption, building upon the foundation laid in our previous editions, with emphasis on  remarkable trends in NFTs, the Metaverse, DeFi, and DAOs.

However, this year, we explore relevant  topics such as the relationship between blockchain and AI technologies, physical asset tokenization, new synergies  between blockchain and sustainability, and the transformative influence of blockchain on our urban landscapes, shaping what we now call ‘Blockchain Cities’ and fostering social change.

Moreover, we will  highlight the invaluable role of women in the industry, provide insights into career development in technology, and critically scrutinize the challenges that can arise when technology loses sight of its original purpose and visionary goals.

Exploring industry trends & Human stories on the future-oriented island

Ibiza, the globally renowned ‘White Island,’ once again takes the center of the stage at our conference.

It’s not just a destination where history, culture, and lifestyle converge, attracting millions of visitors each year. Ibiza has undergone a  transformative journey to become a  ‘blockchain island,’ dedicated to  fostering connectivity, scalability, and sustainability within its vibrant community.

Ibiza NXT 2023 introduces a unique format, divided into two distinct moments. 

The morning sessions serve as a hub for thought-provoking panels, inspiring talks, and the unveiling of cutting-edge innovations and real use cases within the Web3 space. 

Here, we bring together the brightest minds, both local and international, alongside researchers and passionate individuals who are actively shaping the future through innovation.

In the late afternoon sections,we shift gears and embark on a more intimate journey. 

Through relaxed interviews, we delve deep into the personal narratives and profound motivations of those who have wholeheartedly embraced the world of technology, dedicating their lives to its transformative potential. Furthermore, we create a space  for artistic expression, featuring  NFT art exhibitions,  DJ sets, live music performances, and much more. 

