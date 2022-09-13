Event Name: – 2nd – Edition Virtual NFT Confex 2022

Event Theme – “Digitally Focused premium NFT art conference and Exhibition”

Event Date: – 9th November 2022

Event URL: https://www.nftconfex.com/

Event Description: – Since 2021 NFTs took the world by storm, bringing forth a digital art revolution while becoming one of the fastest growing assets of the year. As the world embraces the metaverse, NFTs has become the thing to own. “Owning an NFT gives people access to certain exclusive things in the metaverse… Collectors can access unique and credible artworks in the form of NFTs from around the globe. Since the NFT market is booming day by day some collectors are also looking at NFTs as a long-term investment option

NFTs” are projected to continue to grow as an integral part of branding strategies in future as it is widely used by brand owners, talent, athletes, influencers, artists and others to increase awareness through content creation and consumer engagement. Hence Block Confex is poised to make Virtual NFT Confex a dedicated event where big players in the NFT industry will discuss the present and future of NFT and How They can be used in different industries and products.

Key topics to be discussed

– NFT’s For Entertainment (Movies & Music)

– NFT’s for Business

– NFT & Metaverse

– NFT for good,

– Play to Earn

– Investing in NFT (investors prospect)