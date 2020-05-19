The hugely successful virtual 3D blockchain conference BlockDown is back by popular demand, with a second edition set to take place this June 18-19, in what promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The previous event which attracted 1000+ attendants, 50+ speakers and a host of media coverage, will be live streamed across leading crypto news sites, Bitcoin.com and Cryptoslate, making it the world’s most watched virtual blockchain conference with the sites jointly boasting 3.5 million monthly views.

In a twist from its original pricing strategy, the first 1000 registrants will be allowed to register for free tickets, whereas attendees looking for an enhanced networking experience can choose from Business or VIP tickets, offering a variety of benefits and price points for attendees.

The recent event attracted 5 star reviews from some of the biggest names in the industry with Akon, Erik Voorhees, Roger Ver and Nicholas Merten from Datadash all providing glowing feedback.

Summer

BlockDown will once again feature its much anticipated virtual 3D avatar based after party on June 19, with live DJ’s and laser show expected to bring the conference to an end to wrap up two days of market leading blockchain content.

Diamond and gold sponsors will have their own virtual stages enabling them to conduct talks and engage with attendees in a format that allows them to interact with visitors even more intimately.

Live hand-drawn illustrations are back. These allow participants to watch an illustrator draw a live rendition of the speaker’s key points, adding an artistic flair to proceedings.

The whole event will also be available in a more traditional 2D format, ensuring everyone can participate.

BlockDown is the brainchild of leading blockchain and crypto PR agency EAK Digital, led by Founder & CEO Erhan Korhaliller, and was created as a way to keep the blockchain community in touch during the global lockdown caused by coronavirus.

Success

“As the first major Virtual Blockchain Conference to go ahead this year, it is important that we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what was reasonably thought possible for a virtual blockchain conference“ he said.

“We’re expecting another stellar line-up of speakers, and we will be implementing unique content items such as our ‘mastermind’ sessions which will pitch the world’s finest minds in a particular subject together to solve the biggest challenges in the blockchain industry.“

“For the first time, we are opening up our BlockDown 3D World free of charge for anyone that registers and wants to experience the future of conferencing. From the 3Dl exhibition area right through to the virtual afterparty, all you need to do is sign up, put on your favourite outfit and rock up on June 18-19 for a conference you won’t forget.“

Masterminds

One of the main additions to the new BlockDown will be the ‘mastermind sessions’.

They are designed to feature the brightest of the crypto world and to tackle specific problems the blockchain industry faces, giving visionaries the chance to brainstorm and develop solutions delivered live in front of a global audience, with the aim of providing a consensus for the industry to implement.

Avatars

BlockDown attendees will again be able to design their own avatar before sending it into the virtual conference, which will feature booths, stands and keynote speakers from crypto’s biggest businesses.

The set-up provides the perfect solution for sponsors and businesses who want highly granular data of exactly which attendees visited their virtual booth, something that just isn’t possible or available in a physical conference setting.

BlockDown’s next edition will be held on June 18-19. To find out more, head to www.blockdownconf.com to sign up and register, join the BlockDown telegram or email contact@blockdownconf.com.