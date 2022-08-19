logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Vietnam Blockchain Summit

image 184

Vietnam Blockchain Summit (VBS) is a 2-day conference hosted by Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) & Vietnam Blockchain Association, in collaboration with many leading partners in the blockchain field. Its aim is to bring together thousands of attendees from around the globe including governments, startups, investors, enterprise leaders, financial institutions, researchers, academics, influencers, blockchain pioneers, and more. The objective of VBS is to discuss trends, showcase the newest tech, exhibit companies, network, and expand collaboration that is at the forefront of technological change.

“𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞” is the key theme of Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022. Prominent speakers this year are from FTX, Gala, FIO Protocol, TomoChain, Whydah, Binance, Chainalysis, Kyber Network, DFG, etc. The conference is the largest and the most high-profile Blockchain event in Vietnam and in the surrounding regions. The 2-day conference has many main activities such as Panel discussion, Keynote speech, Fireside chat, Workshop, Networking, VIP Party… 

Event information: 
📌 Website: https://lnkd.in/dtzMcUA7
📌 Time: 19-20 October 2022
📌 Venue: Vietnam National Convention Center, Hanoi, Vietnam

Contact us: [email protected]

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Vietnam Blockchain Summit
19 August, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL stable at $36.94 after a bearish run
19 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 19th
19 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 19th
19 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Tron, and Litecoin Daily Price Analyses – 19 August Morning Price Prediction
19 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Swyftx axes employees amid market downturn
19 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 18th
18 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 18th
18 August, 2022
2 mins read
Redditor creates a bot for crypto price predictions
18 August, 2022
2 mins read
Korean police set to accept crypto for traffic fines after 88% program success
18 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us