Vietnam Blockchain Summit (VBS) is a 2-day conference hosted by Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA) & Vietnam Blockchain Association, in collaboration with many leading partners in the blockchain field. Its aim is to bring together thousands of attendees from around the globe including governments, startups, investors, enterprise leaders, financial institutions, researchers, academics, influencers, blockchain pioneers, and more. The objective of VBS is to discuss trends, showcase the newest tech, exhibit companies, network, and expand collaboration that is at the forefront of technological change.

“𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞” is the key theme of Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022. Prominent speakers this year are from FTX, Gala, FIO Protocol, TomoChain, Whydah, Binance, Chainalysis, Kyber Network, DFG, etc. The conference is the largest and the most high-profile Blockchain event in Vietnam and in the surrounding regions. The 2-day conference has many main activities such as Panel discussion, Keynote speech, Fireside chat, Workshop, Networking, VIP Party…

Event information:

Website: https://lnkd.in/dtzMcUA7

Time: 19-20 October 2022

Venue: Vietnam National Convention Center, Hanoi, Vietnam

Contact us: [email protected]