 VC Founders Summit Takes Over Singapore:  Shaping the Future of Innovation!

[Singapore, 2024] – Venture capitalists and industry leaders are gearing up for the much-anticipated VC Founders Summit, set to take place on September 21st. This summit promises to elevate discussions, foster collaboration, and chart the course for the future of innovation and investment.

Building on the momentum of past gatherings, the VC Founders Summit aims to provide a dynamic platform for thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to converge, exchange ideas, and forge meaningful connections.

Held in Singapore, this year’s summit is a side event of the world-famous Token2049 conference and will coincide with the excitement of the 2024 Singapore Formula One Week. This year’s VC Founders Summit in Singapore offers an unmatched convergence of innovation, investment, and high-octane excitement, making it a must-attend event for industry leaders and enthusiasts alike.

A-LIST SPEAKERS AND SPECIAL GUESTS

Listen to engaging fireside chats and keynotes from the CEOs and founders of the biggest investment firms in the world such as:

Key Highlights:

Dive deeper into artificial intelligence: connect with founders and investors of unique Artificial intelligence projects. Look for new investment and partnerships.

Startup Showcase: Discover the next wave of disruptive technologies and investment opportunities at the startup showcase, where promising startups will pitch their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges and investors.

Engage into insightful discussions in the web3/blockchain industry such as compliance, Real world assets, web3 gaming and more. Meet with professionals in powerful positions as we shape.

Formula One Week Excitement: Experience the thrill of the Formula One events, which added an exhilarating dynamic to the summit and provided attendees with a unique blend of high-speed entertainment and networking opportunities.

WHY ATTEND VC FOUNDERS SUMMIT:

Gain valuable insights into emerging trends and investment opportunities in the ever-evolving venture capital ecosystem.

Expand your network and forge connections with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry influencers.

Discover innovative startups and potential investment opportunities.

Stay ahead of the curve and position yourself for success in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

Early bird registration is now open https://www.aspiresolns.org/summit.

SYMBIONIQ LABS FUELS VC FOUNDERS SUMMIT

SymbionIQ Labs ltd is pioneering a transformative ecosystem that shifts the paradigm from “sick care” to preventive and personalised health interventions and helps bridge the investment gap.

The company empowers individuals with engaging, data-driven “pre-care” solutions to improve quality of life and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

INITIAL SEED ANNOUNCEMENT

Seeking to raise $3.5 million at a pre-money valuation of $20 million, Funds will be allocated towards hardware development, team expansion, and marketing initiatives.

Become a part of Symbioniq early community / investor

.For sponsorship opportunities contact us at: [email protected]