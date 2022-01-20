Anyone paying attention to the financial world today is probably familiar with the relatively new concept taking the industry by storm: cryptocurrency. According to Fortune Business Insights, “the cryptocurrency market is projected to grow from $910.3 million in 2021 to $1,902.5 million in 2028.” This exponential growth demonstrates just how popular the industry is becoming, and also creates a significant amount of opportunities for those interested in entering the field. Thousands of people who understand the potential of cryptocurrency have discovered one of the top social clubs specializing in the field: United Investors Group International.

United Investors Group International (UIGI) isn’t a financial advisory firm or a hedge fund. Instead, they’re a group of regular people who share a common goal: to make money through cryptocurrency. Unlocking financial freedom is a common goal for many people, especially those who are striving to transform their lives. This is something that one of the top members of the group, Rabu Gary, shares.

“My vision is to make sure anybody I touch becomes financially free,” he said. “That’s the organization’s vision: that if you are a part of United Investors Group International, you become financially free.”

The concept of financial freedom can mean different things for the thousands of people who are part of UIGI’s Facebook Group. For some, it’s to make enough money to quit their full-time jobs and retire early. For others, it’s to create a foundation of wealth to ensure their family’s future. But as Rabu Gary shares, UIGI is not just about making money: it’s about escaping the weight of debt. Eliminating debt can unlock a massive amount of freedom, allowing members to build their savings and the life they’ve always imagined.

One of the ways Gary and the rest of the UIGI team help members achieve these goals is by recommending the one-third rule. Gary sums it up simply: don’t play with money you can’t afford to lose. Once you start moving your money into the various investment spaces that UIGI offers, break it into three pieces:

One-third goes into debt to help you achieve long-term financial freedom.

One-third gets reinvested, creating new opportunities for the future.

One-third gets cut in half, one half put aside for taxes, and the other half goes back into investment opportunities.

By following this method, members of UIGI can strike a balance between saving, being cautious with their funds, and unlocking the potential to take their income to the next level. Thousands of members have already significantly grown their investments, thanks to the financial recommendations from the UIGI team and the investment spaces they offer, all based on cryptocurrency.

As a social club, UIGI is taking a unique approach to make money through crypto. They’re a social club, purposefully moving away from the concept of financial institutions that only focus on their bottom line. UIGI is a community of people that trust each other, have each other’s best interests in mind, and protect members from various scams and schemes. Combine this supportive community of thousands growing their investments through crypto and you have an incredible opportunity to change lives. Moving forward, UIGI is sure to be on the frontlines of the crypto wave.