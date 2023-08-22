Uniswap (UNI) And Solana (SOL) Looking To Rebound As Pomerdoge (POMD) Brings Bulls To Market Again

Description As the overall crypto market is rebounding, investors want to encash this opportunity. Seasoned investors are betting big on Pomerdoge. Moreover, experts believe that POMD will rise by 40x before the end of the year. Therefore, its presale tokens are in great demand. Meanwhile, Uniswap (UNI) and Solana (SOL) have tried to fight market bears. … Read more

As the overall crypto market is rebounding, investors want to encash this opportunity. Seasoned investors are betting big on Pomerdoge.

Moreover, experts believe that POMD will rise by 40x before the end of the year. Therefore, its presale tokens are in great demand. Meanwhile, Uniswap (UNI) and Solana (SOL) have tried to fight market bears.

Summary

Uniswap (UNI) has distanced itself from the FRENS tokens’ developer.

Bitcoin to soon be available on the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

Pomerdoge presale stage 1 has sold over 117 million POMD tokens.

Uniswap (UNI) Faces Criticism Due To FRENS Token Fiasco

After sailing smoothly for some time, Uniswap (UNI) has faced a new set of challenges. Recent developments surrounding FRENS tokens’ developers have hurt Uniswap’s (UNI) market sentiment.

Reportedly, the developer of the meme token FrensTech, AzFlin, was allegedly practicing “rug-pulling.” After facing many negative responses, it was clarified by the Uniswap (UNI) founder that AzFlin is no longer associated with the project.

AzFlin was quick to deny the allegations. However, analysts believe that Uniswap’s reputation was already damaged in the meantime. The market value of Uniswap (UNI) has taken a dip of 9% in the past week. Thus, the current trading price of Uniswap (UNI) has come down to $5.56.

Solana (SOL) Will Get Tokenized Bitcoin

The Solana (SOL) network has received a major market push with the latest development in its ecosystem. Recently, it came to the news that Bitcoin will soon become available on the Solana (SOL) network.

tBTC will be the first decentralized tokenized Bitcoin on the Solana (SOL) network. According to experts, this development will increase the usage of Solana (SOL), thereby supporting its price.

Meanwhile, the price trajectory of Solana (SOL) has moved downward. In the past 30 days, Solana’s (SOL) market value has dipped by more than 10%. Consequently, the current trading price of Solana (SOL) has tumbled to $23.47.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Brings Mouth-watering Gains In Presale

Due to its high-value proposition and unique business roadmap, Pomerdoge has instantly become a market sensation. Pomerdoge is a play-to-earn (P2E) meme coin, and is likely to surpass Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe in growth. As per a research report, the global play-to-earn (P2E) games industry can rise at a CAGR of over 21% in the next five years. Experts believe that the sector’s demand will provide a massive thrust to the growth of Pomerdoge.

Recently, Pomerdoge unveiled its new P2E game, named Pomergame. The game will enter the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, and allow players to go to battles to collect rewards and earn money. Here, players will earn money for the time they spend in the game. Gamers can also create customized in-game items to level up their avatars or trade the upgraded assets with other members.

Pomerdoge has also announced plans to launch 7,777 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will offer major benefits. However, only POMD token owners will get to purchase these exclusive NFTs. POMD is the native crypto of the Pomerdoge ecosystem.

The platform’s presale stage 1 is selling out quickly, and the purchase price of a POMD token has jumped from $0.007 to $0.008 in a matter of days. Subsequently, the token’s market value is likely to jump by 1,700% during the presale round.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge