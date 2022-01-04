TL;DR Breakdown

Uniswap price prediction appears to be bullish.

The strongest resistance is present at $19.9.

The strongest support is present at $16.7.

Uniswap price prediction reveals that the market is currently following a positive trend towards the $20 mark and will likely reach its goal soon. The price experienced a significant incline on January 3, 2022, where the price went from $18.3 to $19.1. However, the cryptocurrency was not able to maintain the cost and fell to $17.8 on the same day. On January 4, 2022, the price skyrocketed to $18.8, only to suffer decline moments after. The price declined to $17.7 and gradually rose on the same day to $18.1, which is the current price of Uniswap.

UNI/USD 4-hour price prediction: Massive volatility with bearish dynamics

Predicting Uniswap price prediction indicates that market volatility is following a decline in trend, which means that Uniswap prices are becoming more vulnerable to volatile changes. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is available at $18.9, which acts as the strongest resistance. The lower limit for the Bollinger band is available at $16.7, which serves as the strongest support.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bearish move. Bears dominate the market right now; however, the trend seems to be fluctuating.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52, signifying a stable value for the cryptocurrency. This means the value of Uniswap falls neither on the overvalued category nor the undervalued slot. The RSI can be seen following a stable straight path which means the price of Uniswap isn’t likely to fall on either extreme.

Uniswap price prediction for 1-day: UNI/USD market decides on bullish

The Uniswap price prediction reveals the market’s volatility following a dormant trend. This means the value of Uniswap that is subject to variable volatility will remain constant. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $19.9, which serves as the strongest resistance. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $13.9, which represents the strongest support.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying bullish momentum. The trend seems to be fluctuating in the past few days, but the market has finally decided on bullish momentum; only time will tell if the cryptocurrency will be able to maintain this momentum.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52, which indicates a relatively stable value. This means that the UNI/USD value falls neither on the undervalued category nor the overbought slot. The RSI appears to be following a steady straight path meaning that the price won’t be moving to either extreme anytime soon.

Uniswap Price Prediction Conclusion: The market shows bullish momentum with bearish opportunities

Concluding the Uniswap price prediction, we deduce that the bulls have reclaimed control of the market now, and if that keeps up, Uniswap price might undergo a significant incline. Uniswap has been showing a rocky bullish movement with massive fluctuations in the past few days. The bulls need to maintain this momentum if they want to raise the price of Uniswap and help it reach the goal of $20. However, keeping in view all the facts and figures of the market, the bears still have a chance to bounce back, but that is the less likely scenario.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.