The Uniswap price prediction appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $19.5.

The strongest support is present at $16.5.

The Uniswap price prediction has revealed that the cryptocurrency has suffered a massive decline following the New Year. The cryptocurrency has been following a cup and candle movement in the past few days. The price was about to top $19 on December 31, 2021, until it experienced a flash crash and fell to $16.8 on the same day. The momentum stabilized on January 1, 2022, and the price rose to $17.1.

UNI/USD 4-hour price prediction: Uniswap low on volatility with bearish dynamics

The Uniswap price prediction reveals the market’s volatility to be following a declining trend, meaning the price of Uniswap is becoming less prone to experience variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $18.4, which serves as the strongest resistance. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $16.5, which serves as the strongest support.

The UNI/USD price can be seen crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The bears are dominating the market currently, and they have a good hold on the market.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43, signifying a stable value for the cryptocurrency. This means the value of Uniswap falls neither on the overvalued category nor the undervalued slot. The RSI can be seen following a stable straight path which means the price of Uniswap isn’t likely to fall on either extreme.

Uniswap price prediction for 1-day: The market fluctuates between bearish and bullish

The Uniswap price prediction reveals the market’s volatility following a slightly inclining trend. This means the value of Uniswap is becoming more prone to undergo variable change as the volatility increases. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $19.5, which serves as the strongest resistance. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $13.3, which serves as the strongest support.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, signifying bearish momentum. The trend seems to be fluctuating in the past few days, and the trend has recently changed from bullish to bearish.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index is 48, which indicates a relatively stable value. This means that the UNI/USD value falls neither on the undervalued category nor the overbought slot. The RSI appears to be following a steady straight path meaning that the price won’t be moving to either extreme anytime soon.

Uniswap Price Prediction Conclusion: Stable bearish dynamics

Concluding the Uniswap price prediction, we deduce that the bears have control of the market now, and if that keeps up, Uniswap is showing a steady bearish movement with a massive decrease in the past few days. The bulls need to make a comeback if they want to raise the price of Uniswap and help it reach the goal of $20.

