TL;DR Breakdown

Unieswap price analysis is bearish today

The strongest resistance is present at $18.8.

Trading price of Uniswap is $10.8 today.

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market is currently following a massive fluctuating movement below the $11 mark but is likely to increase as the market starts to show bullish potential. UNI/USD continued to significantly incline following its fall to $9.7 on January 27, 2022, where the price went from $9.7 to $10.9. However, the cryptocurrency started declining the next day, on January 28, 2022, showing solid bearish momentum; the price fluctuated while falling on the opposing side.

Today, however, on January 29, 2022, the cryptocurrency’s price shows massive bullish momentum and tries to reach higher highs, climbing for the $11 mark. The current price of UNI/USD is $10.8, with a trading volume of $170,478,068. UNI has been up 4.46% in the last 24-hours.

The Uniswap price analysis indicates that market volatility follows a significantly declining trend, leading the market to enter a squeeze, making Uniswap prices less vulnerable to volatile changes on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $11.1, which acts as the most substantial resistance for UNI. The lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $9.9, which serves as another point of resistance rather than support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish trend. Furthermore, the UNI/USD price path seems to be moving upwards, where it might meet the resistance and break the market, resulting in a reversal.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51, meaning UNI/USD is stable and falls in the upper neutral region. The RSI score appears to be following a linear movement signifying stability in the market. The RSI score remains constant because the buying activity equals the selling activity.

Uniswap Price Analysis for 1-day: Bullish opportunities available

According to the Uniswap price analysis, market volatility follows a trend in incline, which means Uniswap prices are becoming more vulnerable to volatile changes. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $18.8, which acts as the strongest resistance for UNI. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $8.5, which serves as the strongest support for SHIB.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bearish trend. However, the price path traces an upwards movement that will soon meet the Moving Average, crowning bulls as the new rulers of the market, and if they play their cards right, they might be in for a long-term regime.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32, signifying the cryptocurrency entering the undervalued domain. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following an upward path, indicating an increase in the values of SHIB and movement towards stability, which might be UNI’s exit from the undervalued region. This also signifies that the buying activity is dominant in the market.

Uniswap Price Analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, the Uniswap price analysis deduces that the bears are currently controlling the market, but the bulls show massive potential and might turn the market’s dynamic around. A reverse trend is probable as the RSI score increases and moves towards stability. As a result, UNI/USD might undergo a significant incline in the coming days.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.