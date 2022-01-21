TL;DR Breakdown

Unieswap price analysis is bearish today

The strongest resistance is present at $18.7.

Uniswap trades at $14.07 as of now.

Uniswap price analysis reveals that the market is currently following a massive downwards trend below the $14.5 mark and is likely to decline even further. UNI/USD experienced a significant decline following its rise to the $16 mark on January 20, 2022, where the price went from $15.08 to $16.2. However, the cryptocurrency could not maintain its value and fell and fell into a flash crash which depreciated the cost significantly to a fleeting $14.4. On January 21, 2022, the price is experiencing further decline, showing solid bearish momentum; currently, the price of UNI is available at $14.07.

UNI/USD 4-hour price analysis: Support almost breaks

The Uniswap price analysis indicates that market volatility follows a significantly increasing trend, making Uniswap prices more vulnerable to volatile changes on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $17.3, which acts as the most substantial resistance for UNI. The lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $13.9, which serves as another point of resistance rather than support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish trend. Furthermore, the UNI/USD price path seems to be moving downwards, almost crossing the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band, which might cause a breakout. This indicates a future reversal in the market.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32, meaning UNI/USD is oversold and falls in the undervalued region. The RSI score appears to be following an upwards movement signifying an increasing market trend towards stability. The RSI score increases due to the buying activity gaining momentum over the selling activity.

Uniswap Price Analysis for 1-day: UNI/USD stuck in a bearish loop

According to the Uniswap price analysis, market volatility follows a trend in incline, which means Uniswap prices are becoming more vulnerable to volatile changes. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $18.7, which acts as the strongest resistance for UNI. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $13.7, which serves as the most vital support for UNI.

The UNI/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bearish trend. The UNI/USD price path seems to be moving well below the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a strong bearish momentum. The price path traces a downwards movement that might potentially break the support of the market; if that happens, the bears will lose control of the market, and it will fall into the hands of the bulls.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Uniswap price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38, signifying the cryptocurrency entering the undervalued domain. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following a downwards path indicating further depreciation and the dedication of the bears. This also signifies that the selling activity is dominant in the market.

Uniswap Price Analysis Conclusion

Concluding the Uniswap price analysis, we deduce that the bears are currently in control of the market, but the bulls are trying hard for a comeback, and the odds are in their favor. A reverse trend is probable as the RSI score drops to the threshold. UNI/USD might undergo a significant incline in the coming days. The cryptocurrency has displayed a rocky bearish movement with massive fluctuations in the past few days. Still, finally, the figures and observations from the charts show us some hope for the cryptocurrency to bounce back and raise the value. The bulls are coming with everything they have and will likely seize the market soon.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.