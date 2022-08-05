Uniglo (GLO), Curve DAO (CRV) And Uniswap (UNI) Likely To Lead DeFi Bull Wave

While we’re currently still in the bear run, experts think there might be good news on the horizon. Some are predicting the bull run starting much sooner than initially thought, and supercharging certain cryptos into big gains. When the bear run was in full force a month or two ago, people were predicting huge losses in the market. But these losses didn’t happen. Actual strength was shown in consolidation. Many thought that when BTC dipped under the $20k support level, it could drop into the hundreds. This didn’t happen. It stayed strong and even won back some of its previous losses. ETH too has continued to show consolidating strength, pulling back some of its early losses.

This showed real strength in the market. And when you remember that crypto’s recent losses aren’t because of crypto problems, it shows great long-term potential for the space. Prices are down not because people have lost confidence in the future of crypto, but because the whole economy is suffering. Inflation is on the rise and recession is looming. This has meant people have less disposable income to invest into crypto. But the long-term potential is still there. And the next bull run might be much sooner than people think. We might not have to wait for the economy to sort itself out, there’s money to be made in crypto sooner than that. That’s why despite recent losses, some savvy investors are increasing their holding right now. They’re buying the dip, and some analysts think you should be doing the same. But which crypto projects should you choose?

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is arguably the best new crypto project around. It’s completely deflationary thanks to innovative dual-burn technology, and is backed by a strong store of value, a vault of diversified assets that include crypto, NFTs, gold and more. It answers a ton of the crypto space’s problems, and could be the best purchase you could make for your portfolio right now.

Curve DAO (CRV)

Curve DAO allows efficient and secure stablecoin trading on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is home to countless projects, but CRV is one of the best analysts have seen in recent times. It makes it easy for anyone to efficiently trade stablecoins, which are an integral part of the crypto ecosystem. Experts think CRV could be a solid investment to gear you up for the next bull run.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is the biggest token swapping platform out there. It’s the only price to invest in certain popular tokens, and is the go-to platform for all sorts of solutions. Users can also enjoy a range of staking and passive income benefits, and be part of the growth of a platform that still has a huge future. Uniswap could be great in the next bull run as more and more people move into the space. That’s why it has huge upside.

Conclusion

If you add GLO, CRV and UNI to your portfolio, you could be setting yourself up for extremely strong gains in the next bull run. Check them out as soon as you can.

