Three individuals suspected to be pivotal in the plot of the recent Twitter hack have been taken to court over the massive hack of the popular social media.

The alleged Twitter hack suspects are a British national, another man from Florida, and a teenager 17 years old who also hails from Florida. At the early hours of Friday, July 31, the FBI, IRS, and US Secret Service arrested the 17-year-old boy named Graham Clark in Tampa, Florida.

Reportedly, Clark was the mastermind behind the massive Twitter hack. Clark, alongside the other Twitter hack suspects managed to get access to Twitter accounts of over 125 celebrities, tech giants, politicians, among other stakeholders.

They made use of these 125 accounts to run a crypto giveaway scam asking people to send a certain amount of Bitcoin to a particular wallet and get it doubled within minutes. Currently, Clark among the other Twitter hack suspects is being detained in Jail as he would face trial like an adult with over 30 felony charges.

Twitter hack suspects, pointer to transparent operations of internet

US Attorney David L Anderson, for the Northern District of California, while addressing arrest of the Twitter hack suspect mentioned that there is a false belief within the criminal hacker community that attacks like the Twitter hack can be perpetrated anonymously and without consequence.

According to Twitter, they explained after the hack that the hackers used the phone to fool employees of the social media into giving them access. They explained that some employees were targeted through a phone spear-phishing attack relying on significant and concerted attempts to mislead certain employees and exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to the internal system to be able to perpetuate their scam.

Clark, other accompanies fate in court

Alongside the 17-year-old Florida suspect said to be the operation mastermind, US Department of Justice charged 22-year-old Nima Fazeli, aka “Rolex,” of Orlando, Florida, and Mason Sheppard, aka “Chaewon,” 19, of Bognor Regis, in the United Kingdom.

Sheppard, the UK national, faces up to 45 years imprisonment sentence alongside fine worth $2,500 for hacking a computer if found guilty while Fazeli from Florida could get around five years sentence for his role in the hack if also found guilty.