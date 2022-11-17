Turnkey Brokerage Solutions from B2Broker to Include Centroid Technology

B2Broker is a leading provider of liquidity and fintech solutions, and it always uses the latest technology when structuring its products and providing its clients with cutting-edge management systems. The addition of Centroid technology to B2Broker’s turnkey brokerage packages demonstrates the company’s continued dedication to being at the forefront of the industry. B2Broker’s customers may now use Centroid’s low-latency trading technology, complete real-time risk management system, multi-asset connection, and order execution engine.

There are several key benefits that B2Broker’s customers may expect to get from using Centroid’s technology. Using Centroid technology and B2Broker’s superior liquidity offering, you can trade over a thousand instruments (listed here) across seven asset classes with one margin account.

Brokers with a margin account with B2Broker get instantaneous access to Centroid’s innovative analytic tools for tracking company exposure. An advantage over competition may be gained via the use of insights gained from customer research, identifying arbitrage and other aggressive trading activity, establishing risk alerts, and more.

Using Centroid, B2Broker can provide cutting-edge liquidity management features. Among them are:

A connectivity bridge engine

Sophisticated pricing and execution models

Liquidity aggregation

A plethora of customization options.

As a result, B2Broker will continue to serve as a market-leading liquidity provider.

Due to its native connection, Centroid is compatible with many industry-standard trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4/5 and cTrader. This paves the way for supporting a more comprehensive range of APIs, such as FIX, Web, and other bridge forms of connection.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, was recently interviewed about the company’s recent merger and relationship with B2Broker. He said, “We are excited to partner and offer our solutions to B2Broker, a true market leader, as we share the same desire to continue to innovate, push boundaries and offer the best technology and solutions for customers. It is refreshing to see this, and we are happy that we can help their clients succeed. Through their powerful setup, brokers can benefit from the wide range of multi-asset products offered by B2Broker, and make use of Centroid’s connectivity bridge and risk management solutions, which together will give a competitive edge.”

B2Broker’s CEO, Arthur Azizov, added: “We believe that all our clients, including brokers, hedge funds, prop trading firms, liquidity providers, PoP LPs, exchanges, and market makers, ought to have access to the best technology available in the market. Centroid has proven its capabilities and gained popularity among many financial institutions. We are delighted to partner with Centroid Solutions as a venue of choice in order to distribute tier 1 liquidity, including the number one Crypto CFD offer to all of our clients, whether you are a starting business or a matured operation.“

About B2Broker

The name B2Broker is well-known in the business-to-business sector all around the world. It offers some of the most cutting-edge technologies and liquidity solutions for crypto and Forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as other financial sector organizations. With over 800 assets to trade and white label solutions for MT4/5, B2Core (Trader’s Room), and B2Trader (Matching Engine), the firm has much to offer. In addition to B2BinPay’s ability to handle cryptocurrency payments, they also provide liquidity on Forex and CFDs.

B2Broker is a global brokerage firm with headquarters in Dubai and a network of 10 regional offices spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It’s authorized by the FCA AEMI and CySec, among others. The company’s attempts to expand internationally and raise brand awareness have resulted in a significant influx of business from some of the most prestigious financial institutions. As a result, B2Broker is able to offer white label Forex liquidity distribution solutions and other related services to firms operating in the Forex, Cryptocurrency, and Securities sectors, and serve customers from more than 50 countries.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a financial technology firm focusing on developing market connectivity engines and risk management solutions for brokers dealing with multiple assets. With headquarters in Dubai, Centroid Solutions has grown its clientele by providing locally tailored solutions backed by global technical support. Centroid offers its broker clients a full suite of technologically solid solutions and the underlying infrastructure to facilitate increased productivity, a broader selection of goods, and overall enterprise expansion. Their offerings include P&L optimization, complicated execution tactics, and quantitative analytics.