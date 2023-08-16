Turkey’s First Blockchain-Metaverse Expo Fair to be Held in Istanbul

Description The Blockchain technologies fair will be held in Istanbul for the first time at the Istanbul Fair Center from July 4-7, 2024. All stakeholders in the sector will meet in Istanbul for the first time at this fair. The “Blockchain Expo World” will host all stakeholders in the Metaverse, Cryptocurrency, NFT, WEB 3.0, Web 2, … Read more

The Blockchain technologies fair will be held in Istanbul for the first time at the Istanbul Fair Center from July 4-7, 2024. All stakeholders in the sector will meet in Istanbul for the first time at this fair. The “Blockchain Expo World” will host all stakeholders in the Metaverse, Cryptocurrency, NFT, WEB 3.0, Web 2, Mining, DAO, DeFi, GameFi fields, and will also host world-renowned names in the field.

The Blockchain Technology Sector is Rapidly Developing in Turkey

The cryptocurrency developments that have swept the world have created thousands of new trading areas and dozens of brands in Turkey. In this context, Turkey has adapted to this change at the speed of light and ranked 4th in the world and 1st in Europe in terms of cryptocurrency exchange volume. “Blockchain Expo World” fair will bring together all national and international brands that serve in this field.

The First Blockchain Expo and Conference in the Metaverse

“Blockchain Expo World” will simultaneously take place in the Metaverse, making it a world first. With the concept of “one fair, two different worlds”, the fair will be opened to visitors who want to participate in the fair digitally in a Metaverse universe. In this regard, “Blockchain Expo World” will make a first in the world and Turkey. Visitors from all over the world can visit the fair in the Metaverse universe virtually.

Start-Ups Can Easily Promote Their Projects

“Blockchain Expo World” is not only for large companies, but also for start-ups. The fair offers a variety of packages to suit all budgets, so that everyone can participate. This way, start-ups can easily promote their projects.

NFT Listing $20

A special NFT exhibition area will be set up with 1800 NFT pieces on display. NFT artists will have the opportunity to promote their work for just $20.

Award-Winning Competitions (Hackathon, Ideathon, Trading)

Another exciting event at the fair will be the Trading, Hackathon and Ideathon competitions. These three separate competitions will be a platform to reward the most talented minds and the most creative ideas in the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency world.

Together with these competitions, these events that will take place for 4 days at the fair will contribute to the growth of the blockchain ecosystem while also revealing the potential of young talents.

Blockchain Expo World to be Held at Istanbul Fair Center

The Istanbul Fair Center (IFC) will host the Blockchain Expo World, which will be held in two halls in a total area of 12,107 square meters. The fair will bring together participants from all over the world, including cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency and blockchain solution providers, metaverse technology development companies, cryptocurrency mining companies, software companies that develop games with technology, fan token infrastructure providers, traditional financial companies, web 3.0, web 2, software developers, NFT marketplaces and collectors.

Stand and Sponsorship Applications Started

Applications for the “Blockchain Expo World” have started. Don’t miss your chance to reserve your place. For more information, please visit www.blockchainexpoworld.com.