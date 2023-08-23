​​TRON (TRX) and Hedera (HBAR) Investors Now Eye VC Spectra’s (SPCT) Astounding Presale Gains!

Description Justin Sun, Tron’s (TRX) founder, recently played a part in bailing out the failing Curve Finance, doing his little part to restore investors’ faith in his platform. Hedera (HBAR) struggles with heavy bearish action as its recent FedNow hype rally reverses steeply. On the other hand, VC Spectra continues to see a flurry of investors … Read more

Justin Sun, Tron’s (TRX) founder, recently played a part in bailing out the failing Curve Finance, doing his little part to restore investors’ faith in his platform. Hedera (HBAR) struggles with heavy bearish action as its recent FedNow hype rally reverses steeply.

On the other hand, VC Spectra continues to see a flurry of investors as it progresses through the stages of its public presale. Let’s dive into the details.

Tron’s (TRX) Founder Buys CRV Tokens In Attempt to Avert Disaster

Tron (TRX) has been on a steep downward slope over the past few weeks. Tron (TRX) declined from a high of $0.093 on July 22, 2023, to $0.072 on August 18, 2023. This represents a decline in Tron’s (TRX) price of over 22.5% in less than a month. Tron (TRX), due to prevailing bearish sentiment, is forecasted by market experts to see further declines in the coming months.

Amidst a crisis at DeFi giant Curve Finance, Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron (TRX) blockchain, has intervened to avert potential dire debt repercussions for the Tron (TRX) platform. Sun’s involvement comes as falling CRV prices posed a threat to a significant loan tied to Curve Finance.

Sun purchased around 5 million CRV tokens at a reduced price, spending over $2.3 million. Other players in the DeFi space also engaged in purchasing discounted CRV tokens after Sun’s move. While the crypto community broadly welcomed this move, it did little to affect the price of Tron (TRX).

Hedera’s (HBAR) Rally Reverses Sharply

Hedera’s (HBAR) price has been highly volatile lately, experiencing significant surges and even greater crashes. Hedera (HBAR) crashed from $0.073 on August 15, 2023, to trade at 0.057 on August 18. This roughly 22% crash came right after Hedera (HBAR) saw a 32.7% surge — from $0.055 on August 13 to $0.073 on August 15.

Hedera’s (HBAR) surge occurred after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s instant payments platform, FedNow, added the Hedera (HBAR)-based micropayments platform “Dropp” as a service provider. Dropp offers an alternative to credit card payments, allowing merchants to accept small-value digital purchases without hefty transaction fees.

Hedera (HBAR) could not sustain its hype-fueled rally, however, trading close to where it took off from, having erased all of its gains over the past few days. Looking ahead, analysts expect Hedera (HBAR) to remain highly volatile.

VC Spectra’s Public Presale Progresses to Investors’ Delight

VC Spectra (SPCT) is an innovative decentralized hedge fund that offers investors the potential for significant returns, all facilitated by a transparent and trustless blockchain framework.

VC Spectra (SPCT) prioritizes investor security and employs a variety of safeguards for this purpose. By conducting thorough audits of smart contracts, VC Spectra (SPCT) ensures transactions are both transparent and safe. Additionally, token vesting schedules and lock-up periods prevent market manipulation and ensure equitable token distribution.

The VC Spectra platform rewards users with quarterly dividends, buybacks derived from investment profits, engagement in private seed sales & ICOs, and comprehensive voting rights.

Currently, VC Spectra (SPCT) is in the second stage of its public presale, offering its SPCT tokens at a modest price of $0.025. This represents a 212.5% increase in value for Stage 1 investors.

SPCT is projected to experience an upswing to $0.080 by the end of the forthcoming presale stages. This suggests that participants in Stage 2 could potentially secure gains of up to 220% by the time SPCT becomes available on exchanges. Moreover, a 25% bonus on all deposited funds is being offered to investors at this stage.

