TRON Beats VISA In USDT Daily Transactions, but This New Ethereum Platform Will Outpace It

In a remarkable feat, TRON’s Tether (USDT) trading volume recently surpassed Visa’s average daily transaction volume, showcasing the power of blockchain technology in transforming the financial sector.

As if that is not enough, RCO Finance, a new Ethereum-based DeFi trading platform, is poised to outperform TRON Network with its advanced features and innovative approach. This article explores why RCO Finance is set to outperform TRON.

Tether (USDT) Trading Volume on Tron Surpasses Visa’s Daily Transaction Volume

According to data from Lookonchain, the 24-hour trading volume of Tether (USDT) on the TRON network exceeded $53 billion on June 21, 2024, surpassing Visa’s average daily transaction volume of $42 billion during the first quarter of 2024.

This milestone is particularly noteworthy given the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market, demonstrating TRON’s resilience and the increasing adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions.

TRON was initially developed to empower digital content creators by giving them full ownership rights and enabling direct rewards from content consumers, bypassing traditional intermediaries like YouTube and Facebook. The platform supports smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), positioning itself as a robust alternative to Ethereum.

TRON’s transaction model is akin to Bitcoin’s UTXO model, ensuring transparency and traceability of transactions through a public ledger.

TRON has issued 59 billion USDT tokens, with 45.54 million unique addresses holding these tokens; highlighting TRON’s popularity and effectiveness in facilitating high-volume transactions.

RCO Finance Set To Outperform Tron

While TRON’s recent success is noteworthy, RCO Finance is emerging as a formidable competitor poised to surpass TRON in trading volumes.

RCO Finance distinguishes itself with its AI-powered decentralized trading platform, which leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a fully automated, personalized investment experience.

Unlike TRON, which primarily focuses on content creators and decentralized applications (dApps), RCO Finance offers a comprehensive suite of financial instruments, including stocks, bonds, commodities, FX, ETFs, and derivatives. This makes it a go-to platform for most crypto traders looking to diversify their portfolios.

In addition, the RCO Finance platform features an AI-powered robo advisor that analyzes market trends, identifies investment opportunities, and executes trades autonomously. This advanced technology ensures that users can make informed decisions and capitalize on market movements without needing financial advisors or brokers.

Furthermore, RCO Finance offers high leverage options up to 1:1000, a debit card for fiat conversions, and it requires no KYC no-KYC registration, making it an attractive alternative for investors seeking flexibility and high returns.

RCO Finance’s robust security integrations further support its potential to outpace TRON. Upon launch, it plans to be fully regulated and licensed globally, positioning it to attract a broader user base and achieve higher trading volumes than TRON.

RCO Finance’s RCOF Token Presale Presents a Chance of up to 3000% Gains

As the RCO Finance team prepares the platform for launch, an ongoing presale of the platform’s native RCOF token presents an enticing opportunity for early investors.

The presale is divided into five stages. The current initial stage allows early investors to purchase the RCOF token at $0.01275 per token, allowing them to grab as much as they can at the lowest price.

As the presale progresses, the token price will increase through the remaining stages, culminating in an expected listing price of $0.4 to $0.6.

This structured approach offers potential gains of up to 3000% for early participants.

Besides purchasing the tokens for value proposition, RCOF token holders will benefit from discounted transaction and subscription fees, dividends, governance voting rights, and staking opportunities.

The platform’s staking opportunities offer yields of up to 86% per annum, providing an avenue for a significant passive income stream for investors.

It does not end there. To avoid pump-and-dump scenarios, RCO Finance employs a deflationary model, where any unsold tokens during the presale stages will be burned to avoid market saturation and maintain the health of the ecosystem.

Twelve percent of the total supply of the tokens will also be locked for three years to maintain liquidity stability, and the team’s tokens will similarly be locked to ensure long-term commitment to the project’s growth.

With all the above, RCOF token presale participants have a unique opportunity to potentially reap gains of up to 3000% if the RCOF token is to list at the expected price range.

