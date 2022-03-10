NFTs or non-fungible tokens are one-of-a-kind trading cards that cannot be exchanged for something similar. This is the uniqueness of NFTS that has made them digital assets in blockchain technology. With the rising popularity of NFTs among creators, artists, and musicians, the NFT industry has welcomed several other projects in the last few years. Among them, Metaverse projects have shown exponential growth within a short period, encouraging more creators to venture into this space. Meta Wizards NFT Gaming Project, by Enchanted Labs, is another new entry to this space that is likely to become the next NFT trend.

Enchanted Labs is a team of top tier artists, entrepreneurs, blockchain enthusiasts, video game developers, and marketing experts who have all come together to create everlasting magic in the Web3 and video game development space. The Meta Wizards NFT Gaming project was launched at ETH Denver and displayed by the famous digital art curation platform, Trippy Labs, on 17th February 2022.

Meta Wizards is an interactive gaming platform based on the play-to-earn principle. People can own a wizard to start the game. Each wizard of this gaming project is a 3D character with distinct features and attributes. Once the user owns a wizard, he can have complete access to fully functional in-game characters. Each wizard can be put on a race or battle against other wizards and if the wizard wins, the user earns $MAGIC coins.

Each wizard can be raced against 8 other opponent wizards in the secret cove. Users can place bets on every competitor wizard and when the guess is right, the user or bettor earns cash rewards. Apart from the winner, Wizards who acquired the second and third place in the race will also receive $MAGIC coins. Unlike other Metaverse gaming projects in the NFT space, Meta Wizards offers numerous opportunities to win rewards or cash.

$MAGIC is the digital currency of this project that holds real-world monetary value. It can easily be swapped for Ethereum or used to upgrade the wizard to increase the possibility of winning more $MAGIC coins. As all the transactions are done on the blockchain platforms, Meta Wizards are assured of complete safety from fraud or any type of foul play that is so common in NFT projects nowadays. To take the safety of transactions to the next level, the Meta Wizards team has been working consistently to maintain complete transparency in terms of transactions. The community of Meta Wizards will be aware of every development on the platform and will have access to all information regarding every transaction.

The team behind Meta Wizards has spent time in fine-tuning the output of the wizards. This is why they have been successful in distinguishing each wizard based on their unique abilities and attributes. The prolonged period of brainstorming is dedicated to ensuring artistic integrity to provide true value to the users.

Considering all these developments, the celebration of the Meta Wizard Official Video Game launch is going to be a big move for the platform. Going forward, Meta Wizards will introduce racing tournaments, season pass releases, and gameplay streaming to make the NFT project even more interesting.