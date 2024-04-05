TRALA LAB Commits to zkSync to Revolutionize and Advance Global Gaming Industry

Seongnam-si, Korea, April 3rd, 2024, Chainwire

TRALA LAB aims to leverage zkSync to accelerate new gaming era for millions of players

TRALA LAB has announced a strategic commitment to build on zkSync, a cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. TRALA LAB is a subsidiary of Joycity that has gained significant popularity in the global gaming market with blockbuster releases such as ‘Gunship Battle’ and ‘Freestyle’.

TRALA LAB has also entered into a collaboration with Matter Labs. Through the collaboration, TRALA LAB intends to leverage its comprehensive technical expertise and development support to publish a diverse range of AAA games on zkSync. Furthermore, the strategic collaboration between TRALA LAB and Matter Labs marks a significant step towards driving innovation and addressing key challenges in the global gaming market.

TRALA LAB is dedicated to revolutionizing the gaming landscape by addressing critical issues such as the lack of quality game content. With a focus on building long-term sustainable gaming platforms, TRALA LAB is set to onboard a range of AAA global game IPs, including highly successful titles like the Gunship Battle mobile game and the online sports game Freestyle, which recorded cumulative downloads of 150 million and 160 million respectively, across the world.

TRALA LAB aims to set new standards for quality game content while leveraging its established global marketing channels spanning 249 countries to introduce a new wave to the world stage. In addition to onboarding TRALA LAB’s games into the zkSync ecosystem, the strategic collaboration will involve collaborative efforts on the launch of TRALA’s gaming platform, utilizing the ZK Stack.

Rich Kim, Head of Web3 Entertainment and Media at Matter Labs, stated, “Joycity already has a proven record of being a successful global gaming company and owns numerous successful IPs. We are excited to see a variety of AAA games enter the zkSync ecosystem through TRALA in the future, and we also look forward to stimulating zkSync’s gaming ecosystem.”

TRALA LAB BD director Ivan Chung stated, “This collaboration with Matter Labs marks the first step in pioneering new avenues in the global gaming market, and we have high expectations for the synergy between TRALA LAB and Matter Labs. We are very pleased and excited to be able to contribute to the zkSync ecosystem through our games. Please keep an eye on us.”

