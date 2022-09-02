Traffic Summit – be one step ahead of the digital marketing industry

Turkey, one of the most appealing business hubs. Thousands of attendees and the world’s top experts in 10+ professional fields, including performance, affiliate, and crypto marketing. And this is just the “tip of an iceberg” of the Traffic Summit conference.

The two-day event programme of Traffic Summit is tailored to maintain the perfect balance between ingesting expert-level knowledge, diving into the variety of networking opportunities, and enjoying world-class entertainment. Traffic Summit will bring experts from all over the world together in Istanbul, on September 28-29.

The Traffic Summit team attaches great importance to choosing locations. On the first day of the event, the TS Expo will be held at one of the most gorgeous congress halls in Istanbul. On the day of the event, Haliç will turn into a digital universe with partners and exhibitors space, reports from the industry’s top names, photozones, and lounges in the open air.

Among the international experts who will speak at the Traffic Summit stage are: Amin Siala, growth consultant, Google; Todor Minev, CEO of Hyperzon Inc.; Maor Benaim, Owner of Wolf Marketing; Zach Benson, Founder of Assistagram, and others.

Traffic Summit day 2 is called TS Island. More than a thousand experts will visit a private island of unique beauty for networking and participating in panel discussions. And all this will take place on the beach with a great view!

Overall, the event will include:

Networking with 3500+, like-minded specialists;

Huge expo zone with 80+ booths from leading brands;

30+ papers from the top-level speakers;

Mind-blowing parties at the end of TS Expo and TS Island;

Every attendee will find himself surrounded by the world’s top digital marketers representing lead generation, SMM, crypto, content marketing, SEO, performance marketing, and many other tracks of high demand.

At the end of the event, the organizers will hold a ceremony of handing rewards to the World Traffic Award winners on the private island where the Island Afterparty will take place. WTA is an international prize for truly outstanding reps of the digital industry. The first round is a selection by a vote among the community. Then, the organizers form the final shortlist including those who gained the most appreciation. The winners will be selected by the community.

Have you bought your ticket yet? Go to the Traffic Summit website and use the promo code CRYPTOPOLITAN – it goes with 15% discount on all existing packages.

Join the conference and take over the digital industry with Traffic Summit!