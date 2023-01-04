TradingView gets integrated with Bitrue, Binance, and Twitter

As the bear market continues and the crypto world is struggling to recover, investors must access the data that would allow them to make better, brighter decisions in the world markets.

Last December, TradingView, the world’s primary provider of online charting software for cryptocurrencies and other financial assets, completed three stages of its integration with leading platforms from the crypto space and beyond.

TradingView: December’s integration streak

On the 15th of December, 2022, Binance announced the integration of Binance Futures with the chart provider. A few days later, on the 22nd of December, Twitter brought cryptocurrency prices into search results using a plug-in from TradingView. The integration allows users to type crypto or stock tickers into the search bar to generate the current value and a price chart. The result also includes a link to the trading app Robinhood.

And lastly, a leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has announced the completion of its integration with TradingView. From now on, TradingView’s user base of 30 million people can fully access Bitrue’s spot trading data and use it to improve their market strategies. TradingView charts are available on Bitrue as well.

The benefits of integration

TradingView is a leading charting provider in the crypto world, constantly looking for new data sources. Their integration streak shows that, beyond the benefits for the investors, graphic representation could be significant for data providers as well.

“By sharing our data on TradingView, we can better expose the hundreds of assets that are already on Bitrue to the millions of traders on their platform. This can facilitate tokens with low market caps in finding the critical audience they need to make their businesses sustainable, eventually leading to their growth and success,”

said Robert-Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer of Bitrue.

In their turn, TradingView users will get exposure to the useful Bitrue data, while charts that utilize Bitrue data will contain the company’s logo even when shared in third-party locations.

