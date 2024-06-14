Loading...

Top Layer 1 Crypto: BlockDAG Expected to Hit $10 in 2025 Amid Alarming ICP & DogWifHat Price Forecasts

3 mins read

Contents
1. DogWifHat (WIF) Price
2. BlockDAG’s Daily Sales To Rise From $500k to $5M
3. Final Thoughts
Share link:

As the DogWifHat (WIF) price struggles to rebound after a 15% decline in value, the Internet Computer (ICP) prediction reveals a potential six-month low. Amid these grim developments, BlockDAG’s 1120% price surge since batch 1 is a breath of fresh air for investors. 

The platform recently released a moon-themed keynote, highlighting an accelerated Mainnet launch that may bring $500k to $5M in daily sales for BlockDAG. Furthermore, BlockDAG’s native coin, BDAG, rose from $0.001 in batch 1 to $0.0122 in batch 18. This price trajectory has predicted that BDAG will reach $1 in 2024 and $10 in 2025. 

Internet Computer (ICP) Prediction: Bears Persist

The Internet Computer (ICP) Prediction looks grim, with the crypto currently hovering around a crucial support level of $10.83. A drop below this threshold could potentially cause ICP to hit a six-month low. Its Chainkey Monkey indicator reveals a sharp drop in inflows, indicating increased selling pressure. 

The platform’s open interest has also fallen by $15 million in just 48 hours, triggering extensive investor anxieties. These alarming numbers have caused many ICP holders to withdraw their investments, blanketing the crypto in a bearish climate. The next few days will determine whether ICP will experience a rebound or drop further downward. 

DogWifHat (WIF) Price 

Despite an overall bearish market, the DogWifHat (WIF) price has gone up by nearly 1.9%. In the past week, DogWifHat had lost a whopping 15% of its value, causing WIF holders to face a 5.8% loss. The token is currently priced at $2.83, about $1.66 lower than its all-time high of $4.49 in March. 

While a recent 1.9% gain shows promise, most analysts believe WIF will fall back to around $2.50 in the coming weeks. Traders are currently monitoring WIF’s performance closely, with some even hoping for a breakout. 

BlockDAG’s Daily Sales To Rise From $500k to $5M

BlockDAG, a top layer 1 crypto with a vision to overcome the blockchain trilemma of speed, security, and scalability, has seen a meteoric rise in the market since its inception. 

For perspective, the price of one BDAG coin, valued at $0.001 in batch 1, has now risen to a whopping $0.0122, highlighting a surge of 1120%. So far, BlockDAG has sold close to 12 billion coins and raised nearly $50 million. This blockbuster presale run has outcompeted giants like Ethereum and Bitcoin, triggering massive whale purchases on BlockDAG’s dashboard. With its presale numbers now increasing by the minute, the crypto is expected to reach $1 in 2024 and $10 in 2025. For investors, this price prediction indicates 20,000x gains in the coming months. 

Furthermore, the release of BlockDAG’s “moon-themed” Keynote 2 has led to an accelerated Mainnet launch. Post-launch, BlockDAG’s demand and value will inevitably skyrocket, with the platform’s daily sales expected to increase from $500k to $5 million!

BlockDAG’s Moon Keynote familiarized viewers with its revolutionary directed acyclic graph (DAG) implementation. Unlike traditional blockchains, this framework offers “a flexible and scalable solution for managing complex dependencies and relationships in various scenarios, ” allowing blockDAG to achieve top-notch speed and security. By blending DAG with a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, the platform allows miners to process multiple transactions simultaneously, thus improving scalability. 

Aside from a comprehensive breakdown of BlockDAG’s architecture, the keynote unravels its expansion strategies that drove powerful endorsements from Forbes and Bloomberg. Other critical announcements include over 10 new payment options for joining the presale, EVM compatibility, Metamask integration, significant dashboard improvements, a $2 million giveaway, the X1 miner app launch, and more. According to the keynote, BlockDAG’s proactive dev updates constantly improve its ecosystem, allowing it to stay ahead of the competition.

Final Thoughts 

Recent performances of Internet Computer and DogWifHat have unleashed a wildfire of uncertainties in the market, causing investors to look for greener pastures. BlockDAG, known as the top layer 1 crypto, has generated a record-breaking ROI of 1120% for its batch 1 investors. The platform’s widely successful presale run and a sensational Moon Keynote release have predicted BDAG’s price to rise from $0.0122 “now” to $1 in 2024 and $10 in 2025. 

Invest in the BlockDAG Presale Now:

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer. This is a Corporate press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
#News
5 mins read
5 hours ago

Autonomys Network: ex-Jumio Executive Appointed CEO for New deAI Vision Ahead of Mainnet Launch

#News
2 mins read
9 hours ago

Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge

#News
2 mins read
10 hours ago

Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music

#Corporate Press Release
2 mins read
10 hours ago

Apu Apustaja: Official Sponsor of Matchroom Boxing Matias vs. Paro

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan