Top game dapp Iskra to launch Clashmon during base mainnet onchain summer roll out

Base opened mainnet for everyone on August 9 with their on-chain Summer campaign, featuring over 50 leading brands to connect users with the best on-chain art, music, and games daily throughout August. Top-ranking game Dapp Iskra will be one of the gaming category’s features, releasing its latest Free to Play game, ClashMon: Ignition.

The ClashMon Collectible Battle RPG offers its first minting opportunity on Base Mainnet during On-chain Summer prior to fully rolling the game out in September. Starting on August 27, the ClashMon Onchain Summer Event allows players to mint a Game NFT Mystery Box and reveal their own ClashMon Monster, ClashMon gear, and ClashMon Tokens. This first mint heralds the game’s launch in September 2023, allowing players to get a head start on building their monster decks.

ClashMon is one of the many accessible on-chain games from the Iskra game platform that enhances enjoyable gameplay with the benefits of digital ownership through play, trading, collecting, crafting, and competition

Offering the ultimate competitive, winner-take-all experience, Clashmon is designed to be fun but competitive and easy to access through any web browser. Players are able to build and ‘own’ their team of Clashmons for trading, collecting, and fishing (resource farming). Most importantly, the game design emphasizes the spirit of competition.

The Collectible Battle RPG comes alive with fast-paced RPG-style monster fights and high-stakes tournament rounds but balances out the pacing with a soothing fishing mode where players can gather resources for gear or pursue other enhancements. In addition, players can simply have fun with a much-loved Galactic Shot mini-game, best described as the penultimate ‘game of chicken.’ Players need to ‘escape’ or run from a launched Penguin before it self-destructs. The longer players can hold their nerve, the higher the reward – if they manage to survive before the explosion.

Will Chung, Team Lead for ClashMon, explains,

“The team sought to design a game that will let users experience the thrill of winning and competition while incorporating the enjoyment of collecting, trading, and farming game assets. The more you play, the more you can gain and delight in new experiences and immerse yourself more deeply in the ClashMon world.”

Iskra believes that onboarding the next generation of on-chain users will be driven by engaging games that demonstrate the actual value of digital ownership.

Jesse Pollak, Creator of Base and Head of Protocols at Coinbase, predicts that “On-chain gaming will be one of the key verticals bringing the next billion users on-chain. We’re super excited to work with global leaders like Iskra to deliver Base users a diverse, high-quality gaming experience.”

About Iskra



Iskra offers an all-in-one on-chain game platform that rewards players and developers through a unique community system. Services include on-chain games, wallet, DEX, marketplace, and launchpad. The project is backed by some of the biggest tech and video game companies in South Korea and consistently ranks in the top categories for gaming on Dapp Radar for unique active wallets and engagement.