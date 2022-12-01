Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest In December: Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Though the crypto world has thousands of projects, three projects — Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) — have been quite in the news lately. While Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA) have been in the news for entering the green zone again, Orbeon Protocol has stolen all the headlines for its massive pre-sale success.

Chainlink (LINK) Manages To Stay Afloat

Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain-powered platform that aims to build universally connected smart contracts. As per the project developers, Chainlink’s (LINK) primary aim is to link data and information from outside a blockchain to on-chain smart contracts. Chainlink (LINK) aims to facilitate the interaction between blockchain networks. Chainlink (LINK) takes the help of external data feeds and payment methods to achieve its end goal.

Braving market bears, Chainlink (LINK) has been able to stay in the green zone. The price of Chainlink (LINK) has increased by 18% in the last week. However, on the monthly chart, it hasn’t demonstrated much change. At present, Chainlink (LINK) is being traded at $7.09.

Cardano (ADA) Shows Mixed Movement On Price Chart

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain-powered platform, developed in 2017. Cardano (ADA) platform supports development of decentralized applications (DApps). The blockchain network of Cardano (ADA) can be utilized to build smart contracts, which are necessary to create decentralized applications and protocols. Besides, Cardano (ADA) uses the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, reducing energy consumption.

Although not big, Cardano (ADA) has witnessed a drop in its price during the last week. The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.30% in the past 7 days. The fall is more severe on the monthly chart, where Cardano (ADA) has lost 20% of its value. Consequently, the current trading price of Cardano (ADA) has come down to $0.32.

Market Bulls Push Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) On Golden Path

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a first-of-its-kind platform utilizing blockchain technology for the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs against equity to enable companies to raise funds with everyday investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers real-world utilities for both companies and investors.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) helps businesses in raising funds through its NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which makes fundraising simple, transparent, and less time-consuming. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints equity-based NFTs for businesses looking to raise money.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) therefore helps retail investors make small investments in promising start-ups. As the platform’s NFTs are fractionalized, everyday investors get a chance to invest in promising businesses for as low as $1. Moreover, companies also get to approach more investors in the process.

The most noteworthy feature of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is its “Fill or Kill” mechanism. It protects investors from scams by ensuring that investors get their investment back if a business fails to raise the minimum required capital. This mechanism is integrated into the platform’s smart contract, so it cannot be tampered with.

The Orbeon ecosystem comprises four different components — Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Exchange, and a Metaverse. All four components are powered by ORBN tokens, the native crypto of the platform. ORBN tokens also act as a governance token on the platform, by providing its holders with voting rights.

Orbeon Protocol has begun the pre-sale of ORBN tokens. Currently, ORBN is priced at $0.014. However, market experts believe that the project will rise by a minimum of 6000% during the pre-sale phase, to reach $0.24. Notably, just 40% of the total 888,000,000 ORBN tokens will be available to subscribe to during the pre-sale phase.

