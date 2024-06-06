Top Altcoins To Watch in June 2024 As VanEck CEO Predicts Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise To Rival Gold

The CEO of VanEck has predicted that Bitcoin’s market cap will increase dramatically and reach at least half of gold’s. This could cause a boom in altcoins, which have smaller market caps than Bitcoin. These are some of the five top altcoins that you should pay attention to in June 2024: DTX Exchange (DTX), Ondo (ONDO), Optimism (OP), Render (RNDR) and Ripple (XRP).

DTX Exchange (DTX): Among the Best Altcoins Right Now

DTX Exchange (DTX) is a rising presale star that has already brought early buyers a 100% ROI, causing global traders to rush to buy it. In fact, DTX Exchange has already raised over $600K and is expected to reach $1M before June 2024 ends. This puts DTX at the top of our best-performing altcoin list this month.

The exchange operates a hybrid trading system that combines DEX and CEX functionalities—a feature that sets it apart from industry heavyweights like Binance or Coinbase. Unlike these platforms, users can trade with more than 120K different types of investments, including bonds alongside cryptos, using leverage up to 1000x through DTX Exchange only.

Moreover, holding DTX utility tokens brings various advantages, such as access to advanced analytics tools, governance voting rights and lower trading fees. Meanwhile, buying at least $100 of DTX during its presale gives ten lucky holders a chance to win $100K each, thanks to DTX Exchange’s $1M giveaway.

The cost of this altcoin is now $0.04 in Stage 2 of its presale. But once Stage 3 begins, it will rise 50% to $0.06. Since DTX also has ties to the $133T bonds market, its long-term growth potential is stellar. For these reasons, market analysts predict a potential surge to $0.5 for DTX once a Tier-1 CEX lists it in Q3 of 2024.

Ondo (ONDO): Prominent Analyst Makes a Major Price Prediction

Ondo (ONDO) is another one of the altcoins to watch at the moment. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Ondo price surged over 750% in the past 12 months. Crypto analyst Knight also remains bullish for this altcoin. In his X post, Knight states that ONDO will pump big in June – possibly 200%.

The technical analysis of the Ondo coin supports this statement. For instance, nearly 20 technical indicators are now in the buy zone for ONDO. As a result, experts in the crypto field have made a bullish Ondo price prediction. They forecast a potential surge to $2 for Ondo before the end of Q2 2024.

Optimism (OP): Onchain Summer May Cause a Rally

Up next, our analysts have picked Optimism (OP) as one of the best altcoins this June. Recently, Optimism announced that 600K OP has been allocated for the Onchain Summer incentives. With this development, creators can earn this altcoin by showing their onchain creations on the Superchain.

This Optimism news may trigger a surge of interest in this crypto and help its value rise. Speaking of which, the Optimism coin value soared nearly 60% on the YTD chart. Moreover, OP is trading above its 50 and 100-day EMAs while seven technical indicators are in the buy zone. Thus, market analysts predict Optimism will trade at $3.50 within Q2 of 2024.

Render (RNDR): One of the Altcoins To Buy & Hold

Render (RNDR) is another altcoin that could see a price surge soon. According to CoinMarketCap, the Render price increased nearly 300% over the past year alone. Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa had something positive to say about this altcoin. In his X post, he states that RNDR is going to be strong and remains a good altcoin to buy and hold.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the Render token may continue this bullish trend. For instance, RNDR is trading above its 50 and 100-day EMAs and 26 technical indicators are flashing green. Due to all these reasons, experts forecast a potential surge to $15 within Q2 of 2024 in their Render price predictions.

Ripple (XRP): Crypto Emily With a Stunning Price Prediction

Finally, we will discuss Ripple (XRP), a major altcoin that could surge in June. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ripple price saw a minuscule growth of 1% in the past 12 months. But market analyst Crypto Emily suggests massive growth ahead for this altcoin. In her X post, she forecasts a potential surge to $10 for XRP.

The technical analysis of the Ripple crypto also paints a bright picture. Ripple is trading above its 200-day EMA while having 18 green technical indicators. Analysts note all these factors when making their Ripple price predictions. Thus, they foresee a rise to $0.71 for XRP before the end of Q2 2024.

Final Remarks About the Best Altcoins To Buy in June

With the VanEck CEO predicting that BTC may soon have half the market cap of gold, these altcoins are bound to shine. However, DTX Exchange stands out among Ondo, Optimism, Render and Ripple. DTX boasts a low market cap and ties to many trillion-dollar financial markets. Because of this, this altcoin will see faster growth than its rivals.

Learn more:

Visit DTX Presale

Read Whitepaper

Join The DTX Community